Hays, KS

Schremmer named to Academic All-America Team

AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Hays State sophomore Alex Schremmer was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team on Tuesday. Schremmer was a second-team selection as a special teams player after serving as a kick and punt returner in 2022. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries

The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The semi began to...
KWEC to host several winter break activities

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
LETTER: On mascot issue, blaze the right trail

A mascot is defined by Webster as "A person, animal or object adopted by a group as a symbolic figure, especially to bring them good luck." In my opinion, the first step for the Hays High mascot committee would be to determine whether or not the current mascot meets this definition or if we need to start over.
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch

A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
KDHE: 41 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 10 and 16. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, remains in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer

Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets

RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
