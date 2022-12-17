Read full article on original website
Schremmer named to Academic All-America Team
AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Hays State sophomore Alex Schremmer was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team on Tuesday. Schremmer was a second-team selection as a special teams player after serving as a kick and punt returner in 2022. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries
The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The semi began to...
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
KWEC to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
LETTER: On mascot issue, blaze the right trail
A mascot is defined by Webster as "A person, animal or object adopted by a group as a symbolic figure, especially to bring them good luck." In my opinion, the first step for the Hays High mascot committee would be to determine whether or not the current mascot meets this definition or if we need to start over.
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch
A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
KDHE: 41 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 10 and 16. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, remains in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map...
🎙 Survey finds high satisfaction with life in Ellis Co., highlights priorities
Ellis County residents are generally satisfied with the quality of life in Ellis County across various indicators, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Imagine Ellis County Committee. The Docking Institute’s Center for Survey Research conducted the survey from September 16 to October 27. “One of the things...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets
RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
Ellis County receives $1.2M grant for Hoosier bridge replacement
Ellis County received a $1.2 million state grant to replace the Hoosier bridge 6 miles south of Walker over Big Creek. Brendan Mackay, Public Works director, gave a report on the grant to the Ellis County Commission at its meeting Tuesday. The grant is part of the Off-System Bridge Program....
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
