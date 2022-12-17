Read full article on original website
Wreaths Across America: it’s never too cold to show appreciation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather impacted many parts of life this past week, but it wasn’t going to stop organizers behind the Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery from honoring those interred there. Wreaths Across America is a national event hosted by more...
Big changes coming to small town Wilton
That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions. With help from...
North Dakota cities still shoveling out
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two major winter storms in two months means a lot of blowing snow and shoveling. For the Bismarck street department, that means around-the-clock work to help dig the capital city out. Plow crews are continuing to widen streets and haul snow away, but they will be...
Homemade at The County Line Cafe in Wilton
KX News met with the owner of The County Line Cafe, Stacey Hakanson and she talked more about her business and why she enjoys the local community of Wilton.
Blanketing those in need in Bismarck
St. Mary's got the fleece fabric from a donor and it took students only about an hour to come up with almost 80 fleece blankets.
Outdoor ice rink openings in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most popular outdoor recreation activities during the winter months is ice skating and hockey. Bismarck Parks and Recreation is officially opening four ice rinks and the warming huts for skaters Wednesday. The open rinks are Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Jaycee Centennial Park, New Generations Park, and Tatley-Eagles Park.
The 10 Coldest Days In Bismarck History! (Gallery)
So we finally fired up the furnace here at work. So it's a day of enjoying that first blowing out of the ducts. (cough...cough) There's always a ton of predictions on how cold the upcoming winter is gonna be.. So I figured let's go back to Bismarck's 10 coldest winter...
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorms are good for farmers and ranchers, but for some people, all this snow is reminding them of a devastating water event they would like to try and forget. More than 11 years ago, many parts of the state were overflowing with flood waters....
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
Sports Spotlight: new era of girls hockey in Bismarck
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Collin Knorr. Life-threatening wind chills continue along with a blizzard warning for some - Evening Weather 12/21/22. So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota. The science behind calculating the wind chill and how...
The science behind calculating the wind chill and how quickly dangerous wind chills cause frostbite
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?. You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.
Fighting fires in extreme cold can be challenging
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The near life-threatening wind chills change the way firefighters respond to calls. Bismarck Rural Fire Department trains for colder days. Captain Casey Rogstad says during emergency calls, firefighters rotate to stay warm and continuously run water through hoses. Even on the coldest days, he said it’s worth it.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
SURVEY RESULTS: What are YOUR favorite Christmas songs?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the past weeks, we’ve been in a musical mood here at KX. From articles about the state’s most and least favorite tunes to an internal investigation on our reports and staff’s favorites. However, there’s one group of people we hadn’t asked about their tastes in music yet… our readers! Over […]
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
