Central Illinois Proud
AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person...
Central Illinois Proud
Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Tries Must-See Free-Throw Tactic (Video)
When you’re shooting less than 50% from the line, any idea is worth trying out. Entering Monday night’s slate of games, the Spurs were tied with the Rockets for the worst record in the Western Conference. It’s clearly rebuilding time in San Antonio, so there is no idea too bold or outlandish in a year when the franchise is simply trying to figure out possible paths toward a more successful era.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Central Illinois Proud
Edelman Not Happy With Mac Jones’s Effort on Final Play vs. Raiders
The former Patriots receiver is unhappy with the second-year quarterback at the moment. No one would have predicted that the Raiders would win on an unbelievable late-game Patriots blunder under Bill Belichick’s watch ahead of Sunday’s matchup—not a single person. But in the closing seconds of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Placed on IR, Will Not Play Rest of Season
A difficult year for the reigning NFL rushing champion has come to an abrupt end. A difficult season for Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is coming to an abrupt end. The Colts (4-9-1) announced that they placed Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his 2022 campaign with three games remaining. Indianapolis will replace the 23-year-old on the active roster with fellow ballcarrier and 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Wilkins.
Central Illinois Proud
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Decries Hits on Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota coach is not happy with the shots his star wide receiver is taking. View the original article to see embedded media. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is O.K. after getting banged up in Saturday’s win over the Colts, coach Kevin O’Connell said. However, the Vikings coach is clearly unhappy about the hits Jefferson is taking.
Central Illinois Proud
Jets’ Wilson to Start vs. Jaguars, White Not Cleared to Play
The former No. 2 pick will lead the team for the second week in a row after the backup still recovers from a fractured rib. Jets coach Robert Saleh officially ruled out quarterback Mike White for Thursday night’s game vs. the Jaguars as he has still not been medically cleared for contact from his fractured rib.
Central Illinois Proud
Patriots’ Brown ‘Likes’ Post About Team, Tom Brady
The offensive tackle doesn’t appear pleased with Mac Jones’s recent performances. Patriots lineman Trent Brown appeared to reveal his feelings about quarterback Mac Jones’s future with the team while scrolling through Instagram recently. The second-year Patriot liked an Instagram post on ESPN’s NFL page that included a...
Central Illinois Proud
Sports Media Awards and Superlatives for 2022
2022 is coming to a close and Internet law says that if you have a column, at the end of a year you must hand out awards. So Traina Thoughts is handing out some hardware for the past year in sports media. SPORTS MEDIA STORY OF THE YEAR: The NFL Broadcaster Shuffle The NFL offseason brought ...
