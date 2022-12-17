ATHENS, Georgia (WDEF)-The Chattanooga Mocs led for nearly 90 percent of the game, but not when it counted most in a 72-65 loss at Georgia. The Mocs head into the holiday break at 8-5, while the Bulldogs improve to 9-3. Jamal Johnson was the top scorer with a season-high 23 points. Dalvin White and Jake Stephens joined him in double figures with 10 apiece. Kario Oquendo paced UGa with 22.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO