WDEF
UTC Mocs basketball lose 72-65 to Georgia despite leading most of the contest
ATHENS, Georgia (WDEF)-The Chattanooga Mocs led for nearly 90 percent of the game, but not when it counted most in a 72-65 loss at Georgia. The Mocs head into the holiday break at 8-5, while the Bulldogs improve to 9-3. Jamal Johnson was the top scorer with a season-high 23 points. Dalvin White and Jake Stephens joined him in double figures with 10 apiece. Kario Oquendo paced UGa with 22.
WDEF
Dalton falls short in holiday basketball tournament
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Dalton made it to the finals of the Gordon Lee holiday basketball tournament and faced Kings Ridge. In the first half it was a low scoring affair and during multiple stretches of the game neither take could take advantage of the other team not scoring. Dalton lost...
WDEF
UTC Mocs football sign 16 players including Cleveland’s D.J. Adams
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- UTC Mocs sign 16 players on early signing day. This group of new recruits includes seven 4-year transfers, one junior college and eight high school signings. Full list:. D.J. Adams – 6-2, 165, CB – Cleveland HS – Cleveland, Tenn. Chase Artopoeus – 6-1,...
WDEF
Dalton and Trion Girls Advance to Championship Games of Gordon Lee Holiday Tournament
Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Trion girls along with the Dalton boys basketball team both advanced to the championship game of the Gordon Lee Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Trion beat Gordon Lee 52-45, while Dalton knocked off LaFayette 69-56.
WDEF
Mocs Jake Stephens Becoming “Mr. SoCon” With Another League Weekly Award
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Make it four straight. For the fourth week in-a-row, Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball standout big man Jake Stephens has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week as the league office announced this week’s selection Monday afternoon. Stephens has now won the...
WDEF
Daniel Gilbert at CCA wins this week’s Golden Apple Award
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “On behalf of Food City and News Channel 12, I would like to present you with this week’s Golden Apple Teacher Award. ”. DR. JILL LEVINE: He is engaging, he’s high energy, he cares about the kids. He makes math exciting and just comes to school every day with Incredible work ethics.
WDEF
University High will direct high school students to college
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – U-T-C and Hamilton County Schools are teaming up to bring local high school students an even bigger opportunity. News 12’s Allie Schrenker has the details. UTC and Hamilton County Schools signed an agreement today that will put a new college pipeline into motion. University High...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Benton’s Grinch
BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Downtown Benton!! Always a friendly place to be. At the courthouse, well, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. Right across the street, Marlena Miller is cutting hair. It’s what she does, as the owner of the popular salon “Faith And Football.”. But...
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collission
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Chattanooga Chamber’s Impact on Businesses
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When companies are looking to locate their operations in a new location, the local chamber of commerce can provide valuable information and resources. The Chattanooga Chamber talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “The chamber has an economic development arm...
WDEF
Accused rapist on TBI Most Wanted List arrested
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The TBI reports the arrest of a rape suspect from Chattanooga after more than a decade. Mario Escobar is a native of Guatamala. Chattanooga Police issued warrants for his arrest in 2009. He was accused of raping an underage female three times and then threatening her...
WDEF
WRWOS: A survivor’s story
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Holocaust survivor Lore Stoll Tinney talked to students at Skyuka Hall about her family’s experiences. “When I came to this country I become a citizen of United States.. the proudest day of my life.”. JILL INGALLS/SKYUKA HALL: “We think that it’s very important to make...
WDEF
Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon
Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
WDEF
Homeless Coalition Respond to Critical Wamp Letter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sent a letter to the Hamilton County Commission criticizing the placement of certain individuals displaced by the Budgetel Evictions. Her criticism was aimed directly at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. In the letter, she says that many of the displaced residents...
WDEF
Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
WDEF
Salvation Army reports more than $4000 raised by Battle of the Bells
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports numbers for their Battle of the Bells and Angel Tree distribution last week. The public donated $4,470.20 to the red kettle competition between WDEF News 12, WRCB Local 3 and WTVC NewsChannel 9 at Hamilton Place on Friday. Also on Thursday and...
WDEF
Neighbors, emergency management respond to Collegedale train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of first responders were called out to a violent train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Hamilton County’s Amy Maxwell confirmed in a press release that a tractor-trailer was driving west on Tucker Road, carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam. But the back of...
WDEF
Warning about roofing nails in roads
ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – An East Tennessee Sheriff is warning about a spree of nail-dumping on highways in three local counties. The warning comes from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. He says that law enforcement and TDOT crews have worked several cases of roffing nails being dumped on roadways.
WDEF
Train hits road construction beam delivery truck in Collegedale
EMS now says the truck was carrying a single 134 foot concrete truss beam. The driver was waiting for a green light at the railroad crossing when he got caught up on the tracks. That’s when the crossing gates came down on him and the train hit the truck. Latest count has 3 locomotives and ten cars derailed. Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
