Komets corral Cyclones, win third straight
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets scored three goals in the second period to top Cincinnati 4-1 Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center.
The Komets are back home on Saturday and Sunday when they host Wheeling and the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum, respectively.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0