Cincinnati, OH

Komets corral Cyclones, win third straight

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets scored three goals in the second period to top Cincinnati 4-1 Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center.

The Komets are back home on Saturday and Sunday when they host Wheeling and the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum, respectively.

