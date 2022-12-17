Read full article on original website
🏀 Tiger women pull away in second half in win over Swedes
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team knocked down 50 percent from the floor for a second night in a row in a 80-46 win over Bethany Monday evening (Dec. 19). The Tigers (11-3) never trailed in the contest en route to their ninth-consecutive victory. After leading...
Schremmer named to Academic All-America Team
AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Hays State sophomore Alex Schremmer was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team on Tuesday. Schremmer was a second-team selection as a special teams player after serving as a kick and punt returner in 2022. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Heart of a Tiger: My first five years as president
Dec. 18, 2017, was my first day as president of Fort Hays State University. Five years. Wow. As the fifth-year anniversary date approached, I took time to reflect on this wonderful journey of mission, community, setbacks and incredible success. I’ve built this reflection around five key themes that I think best describe my first five years as president.
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The semi began to...
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
Hays Virtual Schools celebrate graduates
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Virtual School director Oliva Rice shares details about the program.
No work ‘extension': Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
KWEC to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch
A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Ellis County mental health court pilot sees success in first year
A new mental health court program in Ellis County has grown to the largest in the state since it launched in March. Some of the 14 clients may be able to graduate soon, said Gina Anderson, NAMI peer representative on the Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program team. "We're seeing an increased...
Food commodity distribution is Wednesday in Hays
Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th Street, Hays, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets
RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
