Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Instrumental: State official announces $40K donation to Williamstown band program
WILLIAMSTOWN — If a student wants to join the band at Williamstown Middle High or Elementary School, Director Jed Corra doesn’t let the price of an instrument stand in their way. “We don’t want finances to be a reason that you can’t be in band,” he said....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PUB reverses course on federal grant
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Utility Board manager has once again recommended avoiding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant to extend sewer service in the Marrtown Road area. The $3.2 million grant was awarded earlier this year, and PUB Manager Eric Bennett advised against using it due to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Angela Sams
Angela Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service. Condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Cristine Heintzman
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 16-18: * Michael Lynn Mumaw, 7641 Pike St., Lot 3, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, having no proof of insurance, having defective equipment and fined $720.75. * Joshua David Barr,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South matmen excel in home opener
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South wrestling team had a more than solid home opener here Wednesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center as head coach Shaun Smith’s Patriots dominated a quadrangular. Herbert Hoover, which lost 44-33 to Ripley and handed Clay County a 66-18 setback, was first up...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge: Student can remain in school pending vaccination appeal
A judge has ruled a Wood County high school student can continue attending school in person while a denial of a medical waiver for a meningitis vaccination is appealed. Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters granted the motion for a temporary injunction Friday, a little over a week after granting a temporary injunction and restraining order in the case filed by John Davis and Felsie Pierce.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey inks with Salem softball
ELLENBORO — Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey made it official last week that she will continue her career as a student-athlete at Salem University for head softball coach Steve Potts. The middle infielder is set to earn her third letter for the Rebels of head coach Dave Mossor, who...
Comments / 0