Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst
Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
Single mom's bank account drained after her 7-year-old spends $897 on Roblox
PHOENIX — Kayla Howard got a call from her bank on Saturday as her 7-year-old son was playing Roblox. It's one of the more popular apps across the country – and Howard found out the hard way that there are a lot of opportunities within the app to spend money.
