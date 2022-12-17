Brandon Hill comes into court to learn he has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Photo by John Chadwell. Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister Police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, and charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats against police officers as well as three family members, was determined to be not competent to stand trial. He will be transferred to a state hospital within four to six weeks, said his attorney Rohn Barrow.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO