KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
KSBW.com
Monterey Peninsula's recycled water expansion project stalled
MONTEREY, Calif. — Less than a week after the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Monterey One Water's recycled waste water project, a key stakeholder, California American Water Company, has refused to finalize the deal. "Our hands are tied. We need them to sign the water purchase agreement before we...
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
pajaronian.com
Local mechanic receives national award
WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
KSBW.com
Monterey Adult School brings back certified nursing assistant program
MONTEREY, Calif. — After years of being shut down, the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at the Monterey Adult school is back in business. “Due to COVID and trying to find a really qualified instructor, we lost the program about three or four years ago,” said Beth Wodecki, Monterey Adult School principal.
KSBW.com
Meal kits and toys handed out to families in south Monterey County
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Students and families from San Ardo preschool received gifts and a pozole meal with the help of Aera Energy and the office of Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. Employees from the San Ardo area and Lopez handed out a total of 96 gifts and 56...
sanbenito.com
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
KSBW.com
Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
KSBW.com
Winter solstice illuminates Mission San Juan Bautista
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. Early in the morning, people arrived at Mission San Juan Bautista before the sun rose to witness a once-a-year phenomenon known as "illumination." At...
benitolink.com
Hollister man shot by police committed to state mental hospital
Brandon Hill comes into court to learn he has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Photo by John Chadwell. Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister Police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, and charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats against police officers as well as three family members, was determined to be not competent to stand trial. He will be transferred to a state hospital within four to six weeks, said his attorney Rohn Barrow.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salinas, CA
Salinas, the most populous city of Monterey County and its county seat, are among the destinations in California which can be inexpensive to visit. With a well-planned itinerary, you can find plenty of free things to do in Salinas, where history, arts, and culture are woven into its many points of interest.
ediblemontereybay.com
Monterey Bay’s Top 11 New Restaurants of 2022
December 20, 2022 – You might say resurgence led the Monterey Bay menu in 2022. That comes as particularly delicious because it’s been such a long time coming, with so many highly awaited restaurants taking months and years to open their doors. After an extended period of tenuous...
KSBW.com
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
KSBW.com
Police looking for 'heroes' who helped them rescue man pinned under car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police want to speak to several men who they’re hailing as heroes after they jumped into action to help officers rescue an older man who was pinned under a car. The 65-year-old man was riding his bike on Main Street near Pacifica when he...
