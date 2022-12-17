I used to live in that neighborhood. All that's there is gangs selling drugs and everything else. Now most of the time the gang bangers are selling their drugs there. Also everyone knows that gangs buy the guns on the streets not at gun stores.
Guns are not the problem it's the fact people took God out of everything and parents won't discipline their kids
I think most of these kids really don't have a family unit. A lot of these couples who have kids aren't married. No family structure. It most of the time falls on one parent to take care of the children they have. If either parent isn't good enough to marry why have kids with them? I remember when I was 12, 13 I had to be in the house at a decent time. And it was usually when the sun was starting to go down.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Comments / 22