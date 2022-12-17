Marine boys' struggles continue against Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis.—The Marinette boys basketball team struggled to put the ball through the hoop in a 61-35 setback against Clintonville in North Eastern Conference play on Friday.

The Marines (0-5 NEC, 0-6 overall) kept matters close in the first half, with seven points from Sam Sommerfeldt coupled with a 3-pointer by Cale Ducane, but a triple from Jordan Wegener and six points by Jack Yaeger put the Truckers on top 18-10 at halftime.

The Truckers (2-3 NEC, 2-5 overall) controlled the second half, dropping 43 points behind triples from Wegener, Yaeger, Lucas Ferg, Kade Rosenow and Gavin Christopherson.

“We battled extremely hard tonight and put together 36 minutes of great effort on the defensive end,” Marinette coach Connor Nelson said. “We just continue to struggle to put the ball in the hoop. I love the energy and heart that we played with. One of these days, we’re going to put it all together.”

Sommerfeldt dropped six of his team-high 13 points in the second half, while Ducane and Luke Noel each chipped in five points after halftime.

Ducane finished his night with eight points while Noel added five. Javon Brown tacked on three, with Chase Macgregor, Dominik Smerchek and Lukas Peterson all chipping two.

Marinette has lost 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.

The Marines will look to right the ship on Monday in non-conference action against Bonduel (2-1 Central Wisconsin-East Conference, 3-2 overall) at 7 p.m.

Clintonville 61, Marinette 35

Clintonville 18 43—61

Marinette 10 25—35

Marinette: Sommerfeldt 13, Ducane 8, Noel 5, Brown 3, Macgregor 2, Peterson 2, Smerchek 2; FTs: 6-17

Clintonville: J. Wegener 15, Yaeger 15, Rosenow 14, Ferg 6, Jonathon Scherschel 4, Christopherson 3, Lincoln Korth 2, Sam Wegener 2; FTs: 8-13