Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research From CMU And Meta Demonstrates How Machine Learning’s Potential Can Be Leveraged To Identify Low Energy Adsorbate-Surface Configurations More Accurately And Efficiently

By Mahmoud Ghorbel
marktechpost.com
 5 days ago
marktechpost.com

Meet Dramatron: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool From Deepmind To Write Film Scripts

Language models are incredibly popular right now, especially in light of recent technological developments in this area. These models have demonstrated significant potential for automatic story generation, even though their primary objective is to aid in natural language processing tasks. Given its extraordinary capabilities, writers have garnered a keen interest in such language models for creative writing. However, one of their fundamental weaknesses is the lack of long-range semantic consistency in such models. This restricts their capacity for long-form creative writing.
marktechpost.com

Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence Introduces MemPrompt: A New Method to “fix” GPT-3 After Deployment with User Interaction

Language models are transforming science and society thanks to recent technological advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, language models are still somewhat contentious despite their astounding potential for problem-solving and even for writing code. They occasionally output errors and produce biased results based on the millions of documents they are trained on. However, there is a way for these language models to make up for their erroneous responses, and that is through user interaction.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
The Independent

Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds

Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
marktechpost.com

Latest AI Research Introduces Contrast-Consistent Search (CCS): A Novel Approach To Detect Knowledge From Model Representations

Language models are extensively used in real-world applications, which brings exciting new opportunities. However, this also increases the stakes of AI research and introduces new risks. Many researchers have highlighted that the text generated by language models is not accurate. One of the reasons behind this is that the truth is a valuable trait for many tasks; it is common for models to learn internal representations linked to the truth during training.
marktechpost.com

Bad Data Engineering Practices And How To Avoid Them

Data Engineering is designing and building systems to collect, store, and analyze data at scale. Organizations need the right people and technology to collect massive amounts of data and ensure that the data is in a usable state by the time data analysts and data scientists get hold of the same. The field of Machine Learning and Deep Learning can only succeed with data engineers processing and channeling the data.
The Associated Press

Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution

CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com

What Else If Not Back-Propagation? This AI Research Brings A New Perspective

Lately, there has been a lot of discussion on the paper “The Forward-Forward Algorithm: Some Preliminary Investigations” by Geoffrey Hinton. In this paper, he talked about the problems with backpropagation and suggested a new method that seems reasonable and only requires two forward passes. He called it “The Forward-Forward Algorithm.”
game-news24.com

The new initiative is after USB-C standardization in smartphones and requires removable and more environmentally friendly batteries, made of recycled materials

The EU is working hard to change the smartphone landscape. With this in October, the European Parliament took a final decision on the adoption of USB-C as a single charging standard for a wide range of devices, including iPhone and AirPods. In addition, a new law is in effect for mobile devices manufacturers to make their batteries stronger and more recyclable.

