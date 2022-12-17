Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research From CMU And Meta Demonstrates How Machine Learning’s Potential Can Be Leveraged To Identify Low Energy Adsorbate-Surface Configurations More Accurately And Efficiently

Read full article on original website
Meet Dramatron: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool From Deepmind To Write Film Scripts
Language models are incredibly popular right now, especially in light of recent technological developments in this area. These models have demonstrated significant potential for automatic story generation, even though their primary objective is to aid in natural language processing tasks. Given its extraordinary capabilities, writers have garnered a keen interest in such language models for creative writing. However, one of their fundamental weaknesses is the lack of long-range semantic consistency in such models. This restricts their capacity for long-form creative writing.
Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence Introduces MemPrompt: A New Method to “fix” GPT-3 After Deployment with User Interaction
Language models are transforming science and society thanks to recent technological advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, language models are still somewhat contentious despite their astounding potential for problem-solving and even for writing code. They occasionally output errors and produce biased results based on the millions of documents they are trained on. However, there is a way for these language models to make up for their erroneous responses, and that is through user interaction.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds
Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Researchers develop record breaking 500 times longer lifespans for light-emitting "giant" quantum dots
Researchers have discovered a new technique for developing the creation of light-emitting "giant" quantum dots. A photonic nanocrystal substance that can be synthesized and used in medical imaging and optics. The research was published in the journal Nano Letters. What is a quantum dot?. Quantum dots are colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals,...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Worm-like robot created to wiggle through your body and cure diseases
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
Latest AI Research Introduces Contrast-Consistent Search (CCS): A Novel Approach To Detect Knowledge From Model Representations
Language models are extensively used in real-world applications, which brings exciting new opportunities. However, this also increases the stakes of AI research and introduces new risks. Many researchers have highlighted that the text generated by language models is not accurate. One of the reasons behind this is that the truth is a valuable trait for many tasks; it is common for models to learn internal representations linked to the truth during training.
Bad Data Engineering Practices And How To Avoid Them
Data Engineering is designing and building systems to collect, store, and analyze data at scale. Organizations need the right people and technology to collect massive amounts of data and ensure that the data is in a usable state by the time data analysts and data scientists get hold of the same. The field of Machine Learning and Deep Learning can only succeed with data engineers processing and channeling the data.
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution
CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
What Else If Not Back-Propagation? This AI Research Brings A New Perspective
Lately, there has been a lot of discussion on the paper “The Forward-Forward Algorithm: Some Preliminary Investigations” by Geoffrey Hinton. In this paper, he talked about the problems with backpropagation and suggested a new method that seems reasonable and only requires two forward passes. He called it “The Forward-Forward Algorithm.”
The new initiative is after USB-C standardization in smartphones and requires removable and more environmentally friendly batteries, made of recycled materials
The EU is working hard to change the smartphone landscape. With this in October, the European Parliament took a final decision on the adoption of USB-C as a single charging standard for a wide range of devices, including iPhone and AirPods. In addition, a new law is in effect for mobile devices manufacturers to make their batteries stronger and more recyclable.
World-first: Drug molecules in the human body can now be manipulated by light
The innovation was inspired by the measles virus.
Inside former bioweapons lab where scientists working on reviving ancient viruses that killed mammoths ‘risk pandemic’
EXPERTS fear Russian scientists are risking another pandemic as they work to revive ancient viruses that wiped out mammoths. Boffins at the former bioweapons lab in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk want to awaken infections that have been laying dormant for up to 400,000 years. The "risky" research at the...
