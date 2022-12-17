Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
wchsnetwork.com
Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Metro News
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
wchstv.com
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
1 injured, 2 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a shooting this morning that led to a police chase through parts of Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says Richard Dangott, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan Cochran, 31, of Charleston have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Cristine Heintzman
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year. Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8. 7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas. The 62-year-old […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
WTAP
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Crash involving SUV, Amish buggy claim’s young life in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS — A juvenile was killed in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Gallia County involving an automobile and an Amish horse and buggy, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said. The accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Ohio 325 where the buggy carrying two juveniles was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
