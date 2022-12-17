ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman

PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
COLUMBUS, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department

MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
MARIETTA, OH
Metro News

Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges

Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
wchstv.com

Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Cristine Heintzman

Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
wchstv.com

New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Incident leads to lockdown at middle school

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cecil Flanagan

Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year. Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8. 7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas. The 62-year-old […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy