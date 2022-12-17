Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials appeal to higher court in natural gas forced pooling lawsuit
CHARLESTON — Not content to let a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s natural gas unitization/forced pooling law be filed in the state’s court system, the commission charged with implementing the new law is taking the matter to a higher power. Attorneys representing the West Virginia Oil and Natural...
WDTV
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. Across West Virginia, there are 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 30. As of Wednesday, there are 32...
Gov. Justice announces $6,000 raise for WVDNR Police Officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. […]
wchstv.com
COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase in W.Va. for third consecutive day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in West Virginia rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the Christmas weekend just days away. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 235. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported they were at 225 and were at 203 on Monday – the first day coronavirus-related hospitalizations have topped 200 in the Mountain State since Sept. 30.
West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it
Lisa Spradlin was frantic. Her son Blake was entering his fifth month locked up at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on a burglary charge. Spradlin, a former West Virginia jail guard, knew that correctional facilities can be violent places. And she had just gotten word that her son had shown up for his trial […] West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Governor says he will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government, including TikTok
(WTRF) During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all apps owned by the Chinese Government on West Virginia Government devices. That includes TikTok. Gov. Justice said on Tuesday that he received a letter from State Senator Ryan Weld requesting that Gov. Justice ban […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice to introduce bill banning TikTok on state-owned computers
CHARLESTON — Despite already prohibiting TikTok and other social media platforms with connections to the People’s Republic of China from state-owned computers and devices, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will offer legislation to cement that ban in stone. During his Tuesday morning virtual COVID-19 briefing from the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases fluctuate; no new death reported
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases continued fluctuating Wednesday, rising to 1,224 across West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Another 511 new cases have been received since the last pandemic update on Tuesday, the department said. No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between the...
WV Senator asks Gov. Justice to block TikTok on government devices
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice requesting he issue an executive order that would prohibit the downloading and use of the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on state government phones, computers, and other devices. At least sixteen...
WSAZ
WV Attorney General warns about ‘grandparent scam’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Attorney General is sending out a warning about a scam that often surfaces during the holiday season. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges residents to be wary of calls claiming grandchildren need help. Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be...
wvpublic.org
WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents
West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
In West Virginia, an HIV outbreak persists as officials push back against containment efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society's margins. She shows up to build trust with those she encounters and...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,207; no deaths in last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 19, 2022, there are currently 1,207 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,661 attributed to COVID-19.
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
Government Technology
West Virginia Moves Ahead With Digital Vehicle Registration, Titles
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state will be digitizing vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2023. According to a spokesperson from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the process would significantly lessen the time it takes...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmaker: Chinese-linked social media platforms a risk to state-owned computers
CHARLESTON — A state senator is raining concerns about the data collection of certain popular social media applications with connections to the Chinese government, asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to keep these programs off state-owned computers and devices. In a letter dated Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman...
West Virginia family featured in US House documentary on economic disparity
A family from Augusta, West Virginia was recently featured in a documentary as they run their small business from home as they take care of their two sons with autism.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID hospitalizations jump 10 percent in 24 hours
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations from the COVID-19 coronavirus increased 10 percent in the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 225 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 203 on Monday, with 30 patients in an intensive care unit...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 1,200
CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus exceeded 1,200 and hospitalizations were more than 200 on Monday in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,207 active cases statewide and 920 new cases received since the last report on Friday morning....
