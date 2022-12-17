ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. Across West Virginia, there are 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 30. As of Wednesday, there are 32...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces $6,000 raise for WVDNR Police Officers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase in W.Va. for third consecutive day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in West Virginia rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the Christmas weekend just days away. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 235. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported they were at 225 and were at 203 on Monday – the first day coronavirus-related hospitalizations have topped 200 in the Mountain State since Sept. 30.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it

Lisa Spradlin was frantic. Her son Blake was entering his fifth month locked up at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on a burglary charge. Spradlin, a former West Virginia jail guard, knew that correctional facilities can be violent places. And she had just gotten word that her son had shown up for his trial […] West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
GREENWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice to introduce bill banning TikTok on state-owned computers

CHARLESTON — Despite already prohibiting TikTok and other social media platforms with connections to the People’s Republic of China from state-owned computers and devices, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will offer legislation to cement that ban in stone. During his Tuesday morning virtual COVID-19 briefing from the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases fluctuate; no new death reported

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases continued fluctuating Wednesday, rising to 1,224 across West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Another 511 new cases have been received since the last pandemic update on Tuesday, the department said. No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Senator asks Gov. Justice to block TikTok on government devices

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice requesting he issue an executive order that would prohibit the downloading and use of the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on state government phones, computers, and other devices. At least sixteen...
WSAZ

WV Attorney General warns about ‘grandparent scam’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Attorney General is sending out a warning about a scam that often surfaces during the holiday season. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges residents to be wary of calls claiming grandchildren need help. Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents

West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Government Technology

West Virginia Moves Ahead With Digital Vehicle Registration, Titles

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state will be digitizing vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2023. According to a spokesperson from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the process would significantly lessen the time it takes...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmaker: Chinese-linked social media platforms a risk to state-owned computers

CHARLESTON — A state senator is raining concerns about the data collection of certain popular social media applications with connections to the Chinese government, asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to keep these programs off state-owned computers and devices. In a letter dated Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID hospitalizations jump 10 percent in 24 hours

CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations from the COVID-19 coronavirus increased 10 percent in the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 225 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 203 on Monday, with 30 patients in an intensive care unit...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 1,200

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus exceeded 1,200 and hospitalizations were more than 200 on Monday in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,207 active cases statewide and 920 new cases received since the last report on Friday morning....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

