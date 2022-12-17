Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Camden Clark Medical Center donates $5K for Parkersburg Art Center admissions
PARKERSBURG — A donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will enable free admissions to the Parkersburg Art Center for a year. The hospital presented the Art Center with $5,000 Wednesday morning, a sponsorship allowing free gallery admission to the facility until December 2023. The gift was welcomed...
PUB reverses course on federal grant
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Utility Board manager has once again recommended avoiding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant to extend sewer service in the Marrtown Road area. The $3.2 million grant was awarded earlier this year, and PUB Manager Eric Bennett advised against using it due to the...
Wood County BOE recognizes teachers, service personnel
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at Kanawha Elementary School, instead of the board office in Parkersburg. The board heard presentation from Superintendent Christie Willis about the transportation report; Matt Null, principal of Kanawha Elementary, about the academic plan for Kanawha Elementary; a presentation of attendance and chronic absenteeism by Chris Rutherford, attendance director; Julie Bertram, coordinator of nursing; and a video preview of the See Something Send Something app by technology integration specialists Eric Murphy and Jimmy Stewart.
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week:. * Allied Artists of West Virginia at Parkersburg Art Center. * Small Packages Art Display at Parkersburg Art Center. * Free Play at the Library! 9 a.m.-7 p.m. * WesBanco Art Display 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at WesBanco. *...
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, Knights of Columbus schedule Christmas dinners
PARKERSBURG — Several local churches and organizations will be offering Christmas Day meals. * The First Presbyterian Church, at 1341 Juliana St. in Parkersburg, has been hosting a Christmas Day dinner in its fellowship hall annually and will continue the tradition this year from noon to 1:30 p.m. The...
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Artsbridge greets winter with Art After Dark
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge is offering Art After Dark today to help people learn how to get through the dark days of winter by using art. Art After Dark will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at Artsbridge at 925 Market St. Extra parking is available in the alley across...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 14:. * Garrytt Michael Horner, St. Marys, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $175.25. * Joshua W. Caplinger, Maryville, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua C. Sims, 163 Hilltop Lane, Parkersburg,...
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on Dec. 19. Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, the Police Department responded to 665 calls for service, issued 53 traffic citations, and completed 111 reports. Dec. 9. * Officers spoke with a complainant for a destruction of property.
Picture This: Wreaths Across America
Members from Belpre BSA Troop 91 from Mullen Memorial Baptist Church went to the National Cemetery in Grafton to participate in the annual laying on the veterans wreaths for Wreaths Across America on Saturday. From left, Jeff Hubbard, Jim Nelson, Jon Neff, Michael Phillips, Brandon Mercer, Ethan Lorentz, Lane Wasson, Lucas Karr, Andy Shaffer, Owen Karr, Hunter Neff and Michael Lorentz. Scouts across the country layed more than 7,000 wreaths on Saturday. Anyone with a son or grandson who wants to have fun and learn leadership skills can call about scouting at 304-422-4507. (Photo Provided)
Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29
PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Angela Sams
Angela Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service. Condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Dale E. Flinn
Dale E. Flinn, 90, of Parkersburg, left this world to meet his heavenly father on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born March 11, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and later moved to Moorefield, WV where he graduated high school. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Emma Jean Bensenhaver, just moments before their high school graduation on May 17, 1951. A few years later, he moved his family back to Parkersburg, with the dream of being a professional photographer. He opened Flinn Studio and successfully operated the studio for 65 years taking weddings, portraits, commercial shoots, and everything in between. He was a prominent fixture in the community and loved by everyone who met him. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years Emma Jean Flinn and two children, Stephen Douglas Flinn of Florida and Teresa Dale Johnson of Vienna; grandchildren Andy Johnson of Vienna, Kristina Johnson of Los Angeles, Rick Johnson of Parkersburg, Nikki Rintz of Portland, and Zack Flinn of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Winnie Flinn of Jacksonville, 4 months old, as well as several adopted grandchildren. Dale has donated his body to WVU and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna where Dale was a proud member for 62 years.
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
