WDTV
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. Across West Virginia, there are 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 30. As of Wednesday, there are 32...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
wchstv.com
COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase in W.Va. for third consecutive day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in West Virginia rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the Christmas weekend just days away. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 235. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported they were at 225 and were at 203 on Monday – the first day coronavirus-related hospitalizations have topped 200 in the Mountain State since Sept. 30.
WSAZ
‘Student driver’ magnet may be required in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Learning to drive is a rite of passage with plenty of risks -- danger, one lawmaker says could be avoided by requiring a yellow magnet for student drivers. “It’s safer for that driver because it puts a bubble around them, because every driver around them can...
20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia...
If you want to live affordably near a national park, consider West Virginia
An adventure and travel magazine, set out to find to most affordable place to own a slice of paradise near a national park, and West Virginia won by a landslide.
wvpublic.org
Training Program Helps Women Take Advantage Of Construction Boom
Carpenter apprentice Brook Moyle always knew she wanted to make things. “I love working with my hands,” Moyle said. “I like creating something. I like seeing my efforts build something.”. Moyle is a motivated person. She rode an electric bike from Fairmont to Elkins to make sure she...
wvpublic.org
WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents
West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
wchstv.com
West Virginia family featured in US House documentary on economic disparity
A family from Augusta, West Virginia was recently featured in a documentary as they run their small business from home as they take care of their two sons with autism.
WSAZ
Part of I-64 bridge history comes down
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,207; no deaths in last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 19, 2022, there are currently 1,207 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,661 attributed to COVID-19.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Deer season for youth, senior, class Q/QQ hunters opens Dec. 26
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The final segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters and Class Q/QQ permit holders will open Monday, Dec. 26. During the two-day season, hunting is permitted on private and public lands in the 51 counties...
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
