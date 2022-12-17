Dale E. Flinn, 90, of Parkersburg, left this world to meet his heavenly father on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born March 11, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and later moved to Moorefield, WV where he graduated high school. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Emma Jean Bensenhaver, just moments before their high school graduation on May 17, 1951. A few years later, he moved his family back to Parkersburg, with the dream of being a professional photographer. He opened Flinn Studio and successfully operated the studio for 65 years taking weddings, portraits, commercial shoots, and everything in between. He was a prominent fixture in the community and loved by everyone who met him. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years Emma Jean Flinn and two children, Stephen Douglas Flinn of Florida and Teresa Dale Johnson of Vienna; grandchildren Andy Johnson of Vienna, Kristina Johnson of Los Angeles, Rick Johnson of Parkersburg, Nikki Rintz of Portland, and Zack Flinn of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Winnie Flinn of Jacksonville, 4 months old, as well as several adopted grandchildren. Dale has donated his body to WVU and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna where Dale was a proud member for 62 years.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO