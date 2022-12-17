Read full article on original website
WTAP
MOV regional airport hires new airport manager
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran. This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November. Auville says that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PUB reverses course on federal grant
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Utility Board manager has once again recommended avoiding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant to extend sewer service in the Marrtown Road area. The $3.2 million grant was awarded earlier this year, and PUB Manager Eric Bennett advised against using it due to the...
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
WTAP
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
WTAP
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale E. Flinn
Dale E. Flinn, 90, of Parkersburg, left this world to meet his heavenly father on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born March 11, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and later moved to Moorefield, WV where he graduated high school. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Emma Jean Bensenhaver, just moments before their high school graduation on May 17, 1951. A few years later, he moved his family back to Parkersburg, with the dream of being a professional photographer. He opened Flinn Studio and successfully operated the studio for 65 years taking weddings, portraits, commercial shoots, and everything in between. He was a prominent fixture in the community and loved by everyone who met him. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years Emma Jean Flinn and two children, Stephen Douglas Flinn of Florida and Teresa Dale Johnson of Vienna; grandchildren Andy Johnson of Vienna, Kristina Johnson of Los Angeles, Rick Johnson of Parkersburg, Nikki Rintz of Portland, and Zack Flinn of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Winnie Flinn of Jacksonville, 4 months old, as well as several adopted grandchildren. Dale has donated his body to WVU and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna where Dale was a proud member for 62 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge: Student can remain in school pending vaccination appeal
A judge has ruled a Wood County high school student can continue attending school in person while a denial of a medical waiver for a meningitis vaccination is appealed. Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters granted the motion for a temporary injunction Friday, a little over a week after granting a temporary injunction and restraining order in the case filed by John Davis and Felsie Pierce.
WDTV
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
WTAP
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
