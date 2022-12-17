Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 14, 2021. It has since been updated. When an estranged father had to pay the final child support to his daughter, he decided to be anything but gracious. He chose to pay the $800 he owed as pennies that he dumped on the front yard of her Virginia home where she lives with her mom. There were a total of 80,000 pennies that he emptied into the yard using a rented trailer. The 18-year-old Avery Sanford chose to turn the situation around from a clearly negative experience to one that will have a positive impact by donating the money to those in need.

