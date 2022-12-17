Dante Mays sank a runner with eight seconds to go to lift Bowsher past host Rogers 52-50 on Friday in a City League boys basketball contest.

Codie Thames scored 21 points for the Blue Racers (2-4, 2-1 City), with Mays putting in 11.

Shawn Coleman had 14 points for Rogers (2-3, 0-3), with Traden Booker recording 12.

SCOTT 69, WAITE 28

Mario Peters scored 18 points as the host Bulldogs rolled to a City League victory over the Indians.

Daryl Barnett put in 15 points and Ahmad Boone 12 points for Scott (4-3, 3-0 City).

Taylor Jones had 15 points for Waite (1-7, 0-3).

START 51, WOODWARD 33

Stone Edwards scored 15 points and Romel Hightower added 14 points as Start topped host Woodward in City League action.

Start (3-1, 3-0) outscored Woodward (0-6, 0-3) 25-8 in the second half to pull away.

Dashawn Copeland paced Woodward with seven points.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56, ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 41

At Central Catholic, the Irish outscored the Titans 26-8 in the second quarter to take control of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference game.

Michael Greenlee, Jr., scored 14 points to lead Central Catholic (1-1, 1-0 TRAC) and Noah Langford and Makhi Leach added 13 points each.

CJ Hornbeak tallied 22 points to pace St. John’s (2-3, 0-2 TRAC), while Joseph Taylor added 11 points.

LIMA SENIOR 72, CLAY 33

LIMA, Ohio — Jekel Cotton scored 18 points and Isaiah Wilson added 13 points as Lima Senior cruised to a home TRAC win.

Jagger Hutchins and Brandon Moore scored 10 points each for the Spartans (2-1, 1-1 TRAC) .

Lucas Jeremy led Clay (1-6, 0-2 TRAC) with nine points.

FINDLAY 57, WHITMER 53

The Trojans made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Panthers and win a TRAC game on the road.

Findlay was ahead eight points and halftime and built its lead to 12 late in the third quarter, but Whitmer cut its deficit to three points while making six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans hung on, making 23 of 28 from the free-throw line in the game. The Panthers were 4 of 12 for the game at the line.

Will Cordonnier had 17 points to lead Findlay (4-0, 2-0 TRAC), while Jake Bishop scored 15.

Pharrell House led Whitmer (2-2, 1-1) with 23 points, while Antoine West scored 13.

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES 51, FREMONT ROSS 35

FREMONT — St. Francis de Sales outscored Fremont Ross 29-15 in the second half to pick up a road victory in the TRAC.

Jameson Heck paced the Knights (5-0, 1-0 TRAC) with 18 points, Reche Dixon added 15 points, and Ryan Coop had 11 points.

Ayden Carter led Fremont Ross (2-2, 1-1 TRAC) with 19 points.

BOWLING GREEN 43, SOUTHVIEW 40

Jabari Conway had 17 points, and Jacob Amspoker scored 10 to lead the Bobcats (2-3, 2-1 NLL) to a Northern Lakes League victory over the visiting Cougars.

Micah Bays led Southview (0-5, 0-3) with 12 points.

SPRINGFIELD 63, MAUMEE 49

The Blue Devils took a 32-20 halftime lead and rode it to a NLL victory over the host Panthers.

Dominic Bracey had 21 points to lead Springfield (4-2, 2-1 NLL), while Jordan Combs scored 10.

Caelyn Crowley led Maumee (2-4, 0-4) with 14 points, while Jaden Walker scored 13.

NORTHVIEW 39, NAPOLEON 37

Alex Dupree rebounded a miss and tipped in the game-winner at the buzzer as Northview won an NLL contest on the road.

Drew Barnesky led Northview (7-1, 2-1 NLL) with 12 points.

Caden Kruse paced Napoleon (3-4, 1-2) with 21 points.

ROSSFORD 65, EASTWOOD 47

Brendon Revels scored 28 points as the host Bulldogs topped the Eagles in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Derek Vorst put in 11 points for Rossford.

Case Boos had 15 points for Eastwood, with Noah Smith and Brady Weaver recording 10 apiece.

GENOA 43, ELMWOOD 29

GENOA, Ohio — The host Comets outscored the Royals 25-15 in the second half to secure an NBC victory.

Skylar Ju scored 14 points for Genoa (6-0, 4-0 NBC).

Kade Lentz had 23 points for Elmwood (0-2, 0-2).

FOSTORIA 65, WOODMORE 30

ELMORE — Jordan Ferguson scored 20 points and Machi Johnson added 14 points to lead Fostoria to a road win in NBC play.

Kristian Carter-Stokes and Jayceon Tucker added 10 points each for Fostoria (2-2, 1-2 NBC).

Luke Morris paced Woodmore (1-6, 1-3 NBC) with 12 points.

OTSEGO 55, LAKE 32

TONTOGANY, Ohio — The Knights ran out to a 30-15 halftime lead and coasted to an NBC victory over the visiting Flyers.

Owen Weaver had 26 points to lead Otsego (4-3, 2-1 NBC), while Jack Simpson scored 15.

Preston Snyder led Lake (0-5, 0-4) with eight points.

PATRICK HENRY 38, CONTINENTAL 28

CONTINENTAL, Ohio — The Patriots outscored the Pirates 10-0 in overtime to win a nonconference game on the road.

Lincoln Creager had 11 points to lead Patrick Henry (4-0).

Mason Rayle led Continental (3-5) with 10 points.

McCOMB 63, VANLUE 57

McCOMB, Ohio — Host McComb outscored Vanlue 20-15 in the fourth quarter to secure a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Grant Dishong scored 16 points, Mason Holman 15 points, and Blake Wittenmyer 12 points for McComb (2-3, 2-1 BVC).

Jerome Kloepfer had 27 points for Vanlue (2-4, 0-3), with J.R. Snook and TJ Rickle posting 11 each.