Ohio State uses late flurry to knock off BGSU in hockey

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University’s hockey game against No. 14 Ohio State changed in the blink of an eye on Friday night.

After the Falcons scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period, the Buckeyes scored three goals in a 56-second span to take control and post a 5-2 win at Slater Family Ice Arena.

“Really tough. Really hard,” BGSU coach Ty Eigner said of the Buckeyes’ third-period scoring flurry. “There were some guys that did a great job killing penalties, and that’s not easy and they expend a lot of energy.

“We get some power plays and we get an opportunity to get the tying goal on the power play and then you think, ‘all right, this is going to settle in here and be a really good game here.’ Then they score three goals in a minute. ... It’s just frustrating because goalie’s playing hard and some guys are playing really well, doing a good job.”

BGSU (8-11-0) suffered its third-straight loss to Ohio State (11-7-1) — a year ago, the Buckeyes got two one-goal victories — and dropped to 1-5-1 in the past seven matchups.

The Falcons converted a power-play goal against the Buckeyes, one of the top penalty-killing teams in the country, to tie it at 2-2 at the 7:20 mark of the third period. Senior Taylor Schneider fired a shot from the right side past reigning Big Ten goaltender of the year and sophomore Jakub Dobes.

It was Schneider’s sixth goal of the season; Dalton Norris and Alex Barber got the assists.

“You’ve got to make plays. This is a good team,” Eigner said. “We try to play good teams, and they’re a good team.

“They have the second-best penalty kill in the country and, for our guys to get the opportunity they did, and then to score, that’s good. But that’s why they’re out there. The expectation is that you go out there and do everything you can to score.”

It didn’t take long for the Buckeyes to snatch momentum.

Stephen Halliday scored off assists by Mason Lohrie and Cam Thiesing at 10:12 to give Ohio State a 3-2 lead. Joe Dunlap got an unassisted goal at 10:41, and Davis Burnside found the back of the net at 11:06 off assists from Scooter Brickey and Halliday as the Buckeyes’ lead swelled to 5-2.

All three goals were at even strength.

“I think we just lost our focus a little bit,” Barber said. “They executed some plays, they’re a good hockey team, they’re good offensively.

“They made the plays, we didn’t and, obviously, that’s a big turn of momentum. You were feeling pretty good after tying it up, then we just lost our focus for a little bit.”

BGSU was playing catch-up nearly the entire game and never led. Thiesing’s power-play goal off assists from Cole McWard and Halliday gave the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead at 14:58 of the first period.

Barber rifled a shot into the top of the net for an even-strength goal to tie it at the 11:26 mark of the second period. It was Barber’s fifth goal of the season, while Ryan O’Hara and Ben Wozney earned assists.

The Buckeyes regained the lead early in the third period. Brickey, who had three career goals in 77 games before Friday, launched a long shot from just inside the blue line for a power-play score — his first goal of the season — to make it 2-1 Ohio State at 4:38 in the final period.

BGSU goaltender Christian Stoever, who entered the game averaging 32 saves per game, had 38 saves. He made a couple solid stops late in the second period and early in the third when the Buckeyes had a 5-on-3 advantage.

Dobes had 19 saves for the Buckeyes. Ohio State had a dominating 43-21 advantage in shots on goal, and a 41-24 edge in faceoffs won.

The Buckeyes were 2 of 7 on power plays, while BGSU was 1 of 5.

“We fought back,” Barber said. “Obviously, we don’t really want to be in those situations. We want to be leading games.

“But, we fought back, we just can’t keep doing that all night. It’s harder to play from behind than it is with the lead. I don’t want to say we got worn down because it was more mental than physical what happened. But it’s tough to play trailing.”

The two teams will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Value City Arena in Columbus for the series finale. The Falcons will likely have their top offensive threat back as sophomore forward Austen Swankler (team-high 10 goals and 10 assists), who was suspended for one game by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association after a five-minute major and game misconduct penalty for hitting from behind in a Dec. 10 game against Minnesota State, is eligible to return.