Temperance, MI

High school girls basketball: Nyah Mullins scores 21 in Bedford victory

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDZDs_0jlj5IBq00

TEMPERANCE — Nyah Mullins scored 21 points, Victoria Gray added 15 points, and Peyton Behnke had 12 points to lead Bedford to a 54-31 home Southeastern Conference Red Division girls basketball victory Friday.

Nyla Allen’s nine points paced Ann Arbor Huron in its road loss.

WHITEFORD 34, ADRIAN MADISON 32

OTTAWA LAKE — Jessica Ulery scored 18 points and Madelyn Thomas added 11 points as Whiteford hung on to win at home.

Jamairah Powers and Nevaeh Parish led Madison with nine points each.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 78, CARDINAL STRITCH 8

Kendall Braden and Mackenzie Royal-Davis scored 23 points each as visiting Toledo Christian cruised in Toledo Area Athletic Conference competition.

Jordan Rosales added 11 points and Kaylona Butler had 10 for the Eagles.

Asia Brown led Cardinal Stritch with four points.

HILLTOP 39, PETTISVILLE 38

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Libbie Baker had 13 points and Mia Hancock scored 10 to lead the Cadets to a Buckeye Border Conference victory over the Blackbirds.

Hollyn Klopfenstein and Amanda Grimm each had eight points to lead Pettisville.

MONTPELIER 58, FAYETTE 31

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Mandy Taylor scored 16 points as the host Locomotives topped Fayette in a Buckeye Border Conference game.

Kelsie Bumb put in 13 points for Montpelier (6-1, 1-0 BBC).

Demi Storrs and Nevaeh Powers each had seven points for Fayette.

PORT CLINTON 50, HURON 33

PORT CLINTON — The Redskins used an 11-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter to run past the visiting Tigers and win a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division game.

Da’Cariya Lanier had 21 points to lead Port Clinton, while Erieyonna Buckley scored 12.

Mia Hurst led Huron with 14 points.

