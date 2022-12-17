Read full article on original website
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $170 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
NY Lottery: These scratch-off games have the most $1M+ tickets left
If you are looking for that holiday miracle, and hope to hit the big one on a New York Lottery scratch off, know this: There are 10 tickets circulating in the state with $10 million payouts. There are another 10 worth $5 million -- but if you can feel satisfied...
