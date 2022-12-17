Washington Couple Accused of Driving 8-Year-Old's Body to South Dakota Charged With Murder

Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KREM
Suspect in Spokane homeless advocate attack appears in court
Chad Counts is charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
KHQ Right Now
Third person arrested in death near People's Park
A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
KHQ Right Now
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
‘Matter of concern’: SPD tracking more teens committing crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say more young people are committing crime in the community. A 16-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday, held on murder and assault charges from a shooting on Sunday. This is just one example of the growing issue police, prosecutors and gun violence prevention experts are worried about. “Basically, these kids have access to firearms in...
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
ifiberone.com
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
One killed, another injured from shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Spokane shooting, suspect now in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. – A shooting early in the morning on Sunday left one person dead and sent another victim to hospital. Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports the suspect is now in custody. According to SPD, officers responded to an apartment complex on east Wedgewood Ave. in north Spokane at...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
ifiberone.com
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
South Hill ‘Grinch’ steals both artificial, live Christmas trees from front yard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A ‘Grinch’ made their mark on the South Hill earlier this week, stealing two decorated trees from a holiday-loving resident. “I decorate the house for the holiday spirit; the neighbors come by, they enjoy the decorations,” said Roger Takigucki, a longtime resident of South Hill. “It lights up the neighborhood, it makes everyone smile. And that’s what...
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Spokane?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
AG charges Spokane nurse practitioner with $5M in Medicaid fraud
(The Center Square)- A licensed nurse practitioner from Spokane is facing 68 criminal charges after being accused by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office of defrauding Medicaid by $5 million. The state has filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means, 59, and his business, Abilia Healthcare. He now awaits prosecution for 43 counts of making false Medicaid statements, 20 counts of money laundering, two counts of criminal profiteering, first-degree theft and leading organized crime. ...
