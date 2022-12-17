ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump’s digital trading card collection sells out in less than a day

By Josh Taylor
 5 days ago
US-POLITICS-HUMAN INTEREST<br>Photo illustration created December 15, 2022 shows computer screens displaying former president Donald Trump's newly released digital trading card collection as revealed in an online announcement on his platform. - Trump -- who is bidding to win back the White House in 2024 -- had hyped for days that he would be making a "major announcement." But his unveiling of the collection of NFT (non-fungible token) cards -- timed to tap into the lucrative festive shopping season -- attracted widespread ridicule. (Photo by AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by STF/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: STF/AFP/Getty Images

Despite being widely mocked online, former US president Donald Trump’s collection of digital trading cards have sold out in less than a day, netting US$4.5m in sales.

On Wednesday, Trump alerted fans to a “major announcement” on his Truth social media platform. A day later, the 45th president of the United States revealed he was offering “limited edition cards featur[ing] amazing ART of my Life & Career”, which he promised would prove “very much like a baseball card but hopefully much more exciting”.

The cards include the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief in a boxing ring, preparing to wrestle, as a race-car driver, an astronaut, and on a football field. Each card has his presidential number, 45, stamped on it.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were on sale on the Opensea marketplace, which people could reach via a dedicated site set up for the sale. The site said on Friday that the cards were sold out.

The cost for the NFTs was US$99 each and 45,000 were put on sale. As with other NFTs, the purchaser holds ownership of the specific digital Trump card, but the image itself can be widely copied and shared by anyone online.

While the nature of digital imagery means there is a limitless supply as long as the user knows how to click and save, there was a limited supply of NFTs on offer as part of the launch.

Some images had only one NFT associated with them, while others had 20 on sale.

People who bought the cards also went into a competition to win prizes including dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, golf with the former president, or a Zoom call.

It comes at a time when Trump is facing increased legal pressure as court cases advance over his businesses, and the House January 6 select committee is considering a criminal referral against him for obstruction of Congress.

Trump has also faced pressure inside the Republican party after announcing plans to run for the GOP nomination in 2024 amid a poor result for Republicans in the midterm elections in November, that has been in part blamed on Trump.

Comments / 504

Herbert Martin
4d ago

Donald Trump's presidency was his most profitable scam he has run his entire miserable life. and it keeps profiting from it scamming and conning

Reply(59)
208
All Falls Down
4d ago

MAGATs will pay $99 for poorly photoshopped NFT cards of Don-the-Con that aren't worth the paper they're printed on, but then turn around and complain about the price of gas 😆🤣

Reply(19)
120
Rev. Walter Keith
4d ago

How many did trump himself buy ... Oh and his wife would want some ... Come on ... This is utter craziness ... This guy needs help ... I would Love to see the day when he is no longer in the public eye ... He'll have a emotional and mental break down

Reply(5)
128
