This week in Titans: Henry’s 100th game, injuries plague defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Derrick Henry is preparing for his 100th NFL career game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henry needs four yards to become the seventh player in NFL history to rush for 8,000 yards and 75 touchdowns in their first 100 games.

Henry reflected on his NFL career giving this message to his younger self:

“Watch the media not go,” Henry laughed. “No. I just, you know, just continue to grind. Be grateful and for the for the whole journey, embrace everything and grow every day. There’s always room to grow, always room to learn. Be a great person and be a great teammate and everything else will take care of itself.”

With Treylon Burks and Dontrell Hilliard out, the best thing the Titans can do is focus on getting Henry the ball. The Chargers are allowing a league worst 5.4 yards per carry.

“One of the top players in the league has been one of the top players in the league since he got into the league,” said Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. “He’s just the engine of that team, whether it’s running the ball, whether it’s catching the football. He’s outstanding, you know, catching the football to catch a check down off, play action and take it a long way, catch a screen. He’s very difficult to tackle and space where they can kind of clear some things out for him and just does it all at a high level.”

Henry also needs just 131 rushing yards to surpass Earl Campbell for third most scrimmage yards in franchise history.

It’s another week another lengthy injury report for the Titans, seven players listed as out Sunday — four of them starters.

On the defense, Amani Hooker regressed this week, he’s out along with Kristian Fulton who’s out again after a groin injury. The biggest blow is Denico Autry who we hoped to see this weekend after his return to practice, but he’s listed as out as well.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

The Titans are facing another dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert, and they’ll need a solid game plan with the players they have available.

“We got to do a great job, a better job than we’ve been doing these past two weeks of really executing as a group,” said defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. “We got to understand where guys are going to be. We’ve got to find ways to win some of these one on ones that we haven’t really won here these past couple of weeks.”

The Titans take on the Chargers Sunday, kick off is set for 3:25 CST at So-Fi Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.