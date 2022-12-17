Read full article on original website
news8000.com
La Crescent’s Cali Esser cuts season short due to injury after 6 years on varsity team
La Cresent-Hokah Senior, Cali Esser has played for 6 years on the varsity basketball team, but has to end her senior year early. Esser first made her varsity debut for the lancers in the 7th grade, an opportunity that she didn’t take lightly, but now as a senior a knee injury that requires surgery is cutting her senior year short and made last night her final game as a lancer.
news8000.com
West Salem beats La Crosse Central in battle of area’s best
#1 West Salem boys basketball hosted #2 La Crosse Central in a battle of state finalists. La Crosse Central trailed by 8 points at halftime, but they battled back behind Bennet Fried, 18 points, and Nic Williams, 21 points. Late in the game, Peter Lattos, 14 points, and Carson Koepnick,...
news8000.com
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball cruises to win over Lake City
The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team defeated Lake City on Tuesday night, 52-38.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor girls remain unbeaten with 65-37 win over Melrose-Mindoro
Top-ranked Blair-Taylor girls basketball hosted Melrose-Mindoro for a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 65-37. Abby Thompson finished with 26 points and 7 steals.
news8000.com
Luther boys basketball cruises to win over Sparta, 93-68
The Luther boys basketball team cruised to a 93-68 victory over Sparta on Monday night.
Local chef wins third Emmy award for PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’ recently received its latest award for an episode with Siren Shrub Co. and Whitefeather Organics. The series focuses on great local food in Wisconsin and turns Wisconsin farmers and small business owners into “celebrities”. The show’s host and co-owner of Viroqua’s Driftless Cafe, Luke Zahm has been on the show for...
news8000.com
Rev. Curtis J. Blair
Rev. Curtis J. Blair, 70, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Minneapolis, MN., on October 26, 1952 to Woodrow and Adelle (Wirth) Blair. He married Wyonne K. Masica in Osseo, MN., on July 20, 1974. Curt was a Godly...
news8000.com
Loren L. Dittman
Loren “Larry” Dittman died December 17, at his home in rural Onalaska, from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born February 26, 1942 in La Crosse, the youngest of five children of William H. and Hazel (Huntington) Dittman. Larry was a near-lifelong resident of the La Crosse/ Onalaska area. A 1960 graduate of Central High School, he also held undergraduate and graduate degrees from UW-La Crosse and Harvard University.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Reduced plowing frequency expected on La Crosse County roads during incoming storm
La Crosse County announced that staff shortages and the storm's holiday timing will reduce how often county roads are cleared.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.
news8000.com
Mary Virginia Marcou
Mary was born June 13, 1931, in La Crosse, WI, to Oscar and Merceline (Devine) Winter. Mary attended Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, and the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse for Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education. Mary taught physical education in Onalaska, WI, from 1963 to 1968....
news8000.com
Betty Sue Crothers
Betty Sue Crothers, 85, of Neillsville, WI died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen, WI. Betty Sue Crothers was born on October 20, 1937, in Lawley, Alabama, the daughter of Benjamin Russell and Honnah Dee (Craig) Shoults. She attended Bibb County High School, where she was involved in many activities, including lead majorette for the marching band. She met George H. Crothers on the beach at Gulf Shores, AL while he was serving in the US Navy at Pensacola, FL. After a short courtship, they married on November 6, 1955 and moved to Neillsville, WI. There they assumed ownership of the family dairy farm and started a family. When asked what she was going to do with that big farm house, she answered, “I’m going to fill it with kids!” And she died…raising six of them!
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
news8000.com
Cheryl Lee Atkin
Cheryl Lee Atkin, 71, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She was born in La Crosse on September 30, 1951 to Lawrence and Evelyn (Zunker) Fillner. Cheryl graduated from Logan High School and worked many years at Jack Winters, G. Heileman Brewing Company and Kwik Trip.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
nbc15.com
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother and baby were reunited after the horse-driven Amish buggy carrying the infant got loose from being tied up from its post in Grant County and took off. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was notified around 10:30 a.m. Friday that the baby...
