Betty Sue Crothers, 85, of Neillsville, WI died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen, WI. Betty Sue Crothers was born on October 20, 1937, in Lawley, Alabama, the daughter of Benjamin Russell and Honnah Dee (Craig) Shoults. She attended Bibb County High School, where she was involved in many activities, including lead majorette for the marching band. She met George H. Crothers on the beach at Gulf Shores, AL while he was serving in the US Navy at Pensacola, FL. After a short courtship, they married on November 6, 1955 and moved to Neillsville, WI. There they assumed ownership of the family dairy farm and started a family. When asked what she was going to do with that big farm house, she answered, “I’m going to fill it with kids!” And she died…raising six of them!

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO