West Salem beats La Crosse Central in battle of area’s best
#1 West Salem boys basketball hosted #2 La Crosse Central in a battle of state finalists. La Crosse Central trailed by 8 points at halftime, but they battled back behind Bennet Fried, 18 points, and Nic Williams, 21 points. Late in the game, Peter Lattos, 14 points, and Carson Koepnick,...
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball cruises to win over Lake City
The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team defeated Lake City on Tuesday night, 52-38.
Blair-Taylor girls remain unbeaten with 65-37 win over Melrose-Mindoro
Top-ranked Blair-Taylor girls basketball hosted Melrose-Mindoro for a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 65-37. Abby Thompson finished with 26 points and 7 steals.
Luther boys basketball cruises to win over Sparta, 93-68
The Luther boys basketball team cruised to a 93-68 victory over Sparta on Monday night.
La Crescent’s Cali Esser cuts season short due to injury after 6 years on varsity team
La Cresent-Hokah Senior, Cali Esser has played for 6 years on the varsity basketball team, but has to end her senior year early. Esser first made her varsity debut for the lancers in the 7th grade, an opportunity that she didn’t take lightly, but now as a senior a knee injury that requires surgery is cutting her senior year short and made last night her final game as a lancer.
Loren L. Dittman
Loren “Larry” Dittman died December 17, at his home in rural Onalaska, from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born February 26, 1942 in La Crosse, the youngest of five children of William H. and Hazel (Huntington) Dittman. Larry was a near-lifelong resident of the La Crosse/ Onalaska area. A 1960 graduate of Central High School, he also held undergraduate and graduate degrees from UW-La Crosse and Harvard University.
Rev. Curtis J. Blair
Rev. Curtis J. Blair, 70, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Minneapolis, MN., on October 26, 1952 to Woodrow and Adelle (Wirth) Blair. He married Wyonne K. Masica in Osseo, MN., on July 20, 1974. Curt was a Godly...
Mary Virginia Marcou
Mary was born June 13, 1931, in La Crosse, WI, to Oscar and Merceline (Devine) Winter. Mary attended Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, and the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse for Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education. Mary taught physical education in Onalaska, WI, from 1963 to 1968....
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau
An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Betty Sue Crothers
Betty Sue Crothers, 85, of Neillsville, WI died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen, WI. Betty Sue Crothers was born on October 20, 1937, in Lawley, Alabama, the daughter of Benjamin Russell and Honnah Dee (Craig) Shoults. She attended Bibb County High School, where she was involved in many activities, including lead majorette for the marching band. She met George H. Crothers on the beach at Gulf Shores, AL while he was serving in the US Navy at Pensacola, FL. After a short courtship, they married on November 6, 1955 and moved to Neillsville, WI. There they assumed ownership of the family dairy farm and started a family. When asked what she was going to do with that big farm house, she answered, “I’m going to fill it with kids!” And she died…raising six of them!
Cheryl Lee Atkin
Cheryl Lee Atkin, 71, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She was born in La Crosse on September 30, 1951 to Lawrence and Evelyn (Zunker) Fillner. Cheryl graduated from Logan High School and worked many years at Jack Winters, G. Heileman Brewing Company and Kwik Trip.
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown. The Wausau West grad was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
