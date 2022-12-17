Read full article on original website
Bridgeport's Kamar Summers wins Stydahar Award
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.
WVNews
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
WVNews
Reep scores 29 to lead Indians to win over Laurel Highlands
BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WV News) — Gabby Reep poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Bridgeport past Laurel Highlands (Pa.) 51-21 in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Bridgeport High gymnasium. Reep made 11 of 23 shots from the field and 6 of 8 at the free throw...
WVNews
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
