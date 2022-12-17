ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bridgeport's Kamar Summers wins Stydahar Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Reep scores 29 to lead Indians to win over Laurel Highlands

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WV News) — Gabby Reep poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Bridgeport past Laurel Highlands (Pa.) 51-21 in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Bridgeport High gymnasium. Reep made 11 of 23 shots from the field and 6 of 8 at the free throw...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lady Rams edged by Wheeling Central, 65-60

OAKLAND — Despite a valiant comeback, the Southern Lady Rams came up just short as the visiting Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights left Ram Arena with a 65-60 victory on Saturday afternoon. Southern looked as if it was dead in the water early in the game as the Maroon...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy