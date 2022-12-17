Read full article on original website
WVNews
From the Editor's Desk: Cherishing memories of Christmas
Christmas has always been a time of memories for me, and as my husband and I get older, we find ourselves hanging on to those memories more and more. When I was very small, my parents would not decorate the tree until after I had gone to bed Christmas Eve. Tree decorating was apparently one of Santa's many duties when he made his whirlwind trip around the world back then, and it was always a wonderful sight to get up on Christmas morning and find a beautiful, real tree trimmed in colorful C7 lights with reflectors and foil icicles, with all the colorful gifts underneath.
WVNews
Let it snow
Back in my early childhood, I was obsessed with this idea of actually experiencing a “White Christmas.”. I would say things like, “If there isn’t snow on the ground, then what are we doing!?” or “Please, God. Give us the snow. I won’t ask for anything trivial again,” or I would just hum “White Christmas” to myself and dream about frolicking in the snow with my buds, which was totally normal behavior for a 9-year-old.
