Christmas has always been a time of memories for me, and as my husband and I get older, we find ourselves hanging on to those memories more and more. When I was very small, my parents would not decorate the tree until after I had gone to bed Christmas Eve. Tree decorating was apparently one of Santa's many duties when he made his whirlwind trip around the world back then, and it was always a wonderful sight to get up on Christmas morning and find a beautiful, real tree trimmed in colorful C7 lights with reflectors and foil icicles, with all the colorful gifts underneath.

10 HOURS AGO