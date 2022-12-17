ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sports Zone: Can the Saints go 4-0?

By Aaron S. Lee
 5 days ago

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a rebound performance by the New Orleans Pelicans falls short against the Utah Jazz in overtime.

We break down their progress 28 games into the season.

Plus, the New Orleans Saints enter the final stretch of their season with a renewed mentality.

Can they pull it off? We discuss.

And the 31st season of Friday Night Football is in the books.

We hear from our award winners and new state champions.

Ed Daniels is out of the office and we’re living the dream.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

