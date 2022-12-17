Read full article on original website
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January
German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Connecticut pension funds approach negative 15% returns
A rough year on Wall Street is having a big effect on Connecticut's pension funds, which are showing losses approaching 15 percent. The post Connecticut pension funds approach negative 15% returns appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
Agri-Mark hosts ribbon cutting of new Enfield facility
A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
MassLive.com
Lawmakers looking into report that Mass. police aren’t inspecting gun dealers
Roughly a week after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that over half of Massachusetts police departments responsible for inspecting the majority of the state’s in-person gun dealers have failed to examine licensed gun shops since 2017, Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team said it plans to address the longstanding problem.
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?
The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days. I drive to work...
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
Massachusetts Casino Sports Betting Approved, just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Let's put it this way, gambling is something most of us get into and can be extremely addicting. I remember the days before Massachusetts even had casinos and the nearest ones were ether in New York or Connecticut. When I heard a new casino would be opening up in Massachusetts, I was actually quite surprised.
