(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand was one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland in the first portion of the season. Hildebrand - the No. 7 ranked wrestler in IA Wrestle's 3A-220 rankings -- enters the 2023 slate with an 18-0 record. "I'm excited to get the second half...

DENISON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO