Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow. Christmas Weather Sneak Peek. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s....
nbc11news.com
KKCO 1220 TELLUS COMMUNITY SURVEY
THE BOARD APPOINTED WASCHBUSCH TO MONTROSE COUNTY MANAGER IN JULY OF 2021 HE CURRENTLY SERVES ON THE REGION TEN BAORD OF DIRECTORS . IF YOUR TRAVEL PLANS INVOLVE DRIVING ... BRACE YOURSELF FOR TUMBLING TEMPERATURES ANTICIPATED FOR TOMMORROW. KKCO 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS. Updated: 7 hours ago. ILLEGAL CAMPING ON...
nbc11news.com
KKCO 1220 HOLIDAY TRAVEL
THE BOARD APPOINTED WASCHBUSCH TO MONTROSE COUNTY MANAGER IN JULY OF 2021 HE CURRENTLY SERVES ON THE REGION TEN BAORD OF DIRECTORS . ANOTHER KEY TAKEAWAY FROM THE SURVEY IS THE ACCESS TO HIGH SPEED INTERNET. THOSE WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE SURVEY FOUND DURING THE PANDEMIC THE ACCESS TO EFFICIENT HIGH SPEED INTERNET AROUND THE COUNTY IS LACKING.
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pelican’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Pelican!. Pelican is a two-year-old female lab mix with a ton of energy and curiosity. Pelican is a larger dog weighing in at 60 pounds. She is learning to walk better on a leash. Pelican is friendly...
nbc11news.com
Garfield County holiday closures
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Closures will take place in businesses throughout Garfield County in the next few weeks to allow staff and officials time to celebrate the holidays and be with their loved ones. All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and...
nbc11news.com
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
nbc11news.com
$100 thousand awarded to two Mesa County schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two local schools received tens of thousands in funding from Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ Bright Spot Award. Chatfield Elementary School and Bookcliff Middle School each received $50 thousand from the program, along with 21 other public schools. Chatfield Assistant Principal Sean Wilson said that...
nbc11news.com
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
nbc11news.com
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days for home fires
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires. “December is a leading month for home fires, in large part because many of the activities we engage in during the...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Public Health Shares Results of ‘Tell Us’ Community Survey
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The results are in from the Tell Us community survey Mesa County Public Health conducted. During the 2022 summer, over 1,200 Mesa County residents ages 18 and older participated in a county wide survey. The survey was conducted so county leadership could learn more on issues such as progress on key initiatives, customer service and the efficiency of local government, and areas for future growth. The questions within the survey were focused on; county programs and services, strategic plan, leadership, communication, priorities, and quality of life.
nbc11news.com
County to renew a jail health contract
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive KKCO Working For You follow-up. We’ve learned that Mesa County is expected to renew its contract with a detention center health provider, a company called NaphCare. We started following this story when a 28-year-old man died in the county jail last week....
nbc11news.com
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, in relation to a hit and run that occurred in November. At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, a report was made of a hit and run near Linden Ave. and Highway 50. Officers gained information that a light-colored sedan struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.
nbc11news.com
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saint Mary’s Medical Center released a statement regarding a civil suit filed against the hospital. Two patients claim administrators knew, or should have known, what former nurse Christopher Lambros was doing. Prosecutors say Lambros sexually assaulted incapacitated or unconscious patients. The hospital’s statement says...
Comments / 0