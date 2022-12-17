GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The results are in from the Tell Us community survey Mesa County Public Health conducted. During the 2022 summer, over 1,200 Mesa County residents ages 18 and older participated in a county wide survey. The survey was conducted so county leadership could learn more on issues such as progress on key initiatives, customer service and the efficiency of local government, and areas for future growth. The questions within the survey were focused on; county programs and services, strategic plan, leadership, communication, priorities, and quality of life.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO