COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.

