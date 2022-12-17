Read full article on original website
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
YAHOO!
Standoff with shooting suspect near Colorado Springs ends in murder-suicide
Dec. 20—Three people died after an hours-long standoff between a barricaded suspect and law enforcement in an unincorporated El Paso County neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs on Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is among the dead. Around 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported...
KKTV
Multiple ‘disturbances’ lead to arrest of a wanted man in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.
Police arrest recovers stolen Christmas presents
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be assisting Santa for a few Pike’s Pike region residents after they recovered stolen mail and Christmas packages from a stolen red vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. On Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. CSPD officers of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit […]
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against Anderson Aldrich was dismissed Aug. 11, the now-accused Club Q killer’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took the 22-year-old to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who...
KRDO
CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a recent shooting at an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Rd. at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The location of the shooting is an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.
Help identify suspect in Fountain bank robbery
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward. According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a […]
Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on southbound I-25 on Tuesday. Death is being ruled as a homicide. At 7:53 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center reported that all lanes of southbound I-25 were shut down, except for one lane after an officer responded to an The post Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide appeared first on KRDO.
Bank robbery suspect calls police, barricades himself
UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 2:44 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man police were searching for regarding a bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 19 allegedly called police and admitted to robbing the business, before barricading himself in a hotel room, police say. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received at 2:16 a.m. […]
Suspect accused of trying to kill Colorado Springs police officers released from jail nine days earlier
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates learned the man accused of firing multiple rounds at Colorado Springs police officers over the weekend had been released from jail on felony charges just a week earlier. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a home on E. Willamette Ave. near Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado The post Suspect accused of trying to kill Colorado Springs police officers released from jail nine days earlier appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
Pueblo man sentenced to 12 years for 2020 shooting
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a shooting in 2020 on the southwest side of Pueblo. According to court documents, Joseph Calderon accepted a plea agreement on Dec. 6, and was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 12 years in prison, 6 years for each charge of Assault […]
KKTV
3 dead with murder-suicide investigation underway in Lorson Ranch neighborhood
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway in El Paso County following an incident on Monday in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following alert about 10:40 a.m. following reports a man was shooting inside a home in the area. “EPSO...
YAHOO!
Suspect identified in Pueblo homicide
Dec. 19—Pueblo police have identified a suspect in connection with a homicide earlier this month. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street. They found a deceased man and a woman with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a hospital.
PPD: surveillance could assist in murder investigation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking anyone with private or business surveillance footage in the area of East 14th Street and Troy Avenue in Pueblo to review the footage from Sunday night, Dec. 18, as it may be of assistance in a murder investigation. PPD responded just before 9 p.m. on […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Downtown bank robbed, investigators search for suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported bank robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call came in regarding a bank robbery in the 000 block of S. Tejon St. at 4:21 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a suspect...
Colorado Springs Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck on SB I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police found a body in a truck along southbound I-25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received a report at 7 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near I-25 and the MLK Bypass. At the scene, police The post Colorado Springs Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck on SB I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
