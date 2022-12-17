Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Vigor athletes sign, but 3-star lineman Michael Towner puts off his decision
Vigor High School 3-star defensive lineman Michael Towner – the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A Lineman of the Year – was scheduled to sign a football scholarship on Wednesday during ceremonies held at the school library, but he decided to wait until a later date, according to Wolves’ head coach Markus Cook.
WALA-TV FOX10
High school all-star game long on ambition takes Mobile leaders by surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For an as ambitious as putting on a multi-state high school football all-star game in just five weeks, organizers of the High School Senior Showcase have flown far under the radar. One of the event’s organizers appeared Tuesday before the Mobile Council asking for financial support...
There's 1 College Football Bowl Game Today - Here's The Schedule
Bowl season chugs along on Wednesday with a matchup from the Big Easy. There's only one game on the docket today--the R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl between Western Kentucky and South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome. ESPN will broadcast the action. Western Kentucky...
utv44.com
Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
WJHG-TV
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
WJHG-TV
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy night tonight in NWFL. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Rain chances will increase tonight into Tuesday. Rain chances will be 60% tonight and 90% Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be 1/2-1″. On Tuesday it will be cloudy and wet with highs in the mid-50s (inland) to near 60 (coast). A strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to NWFL starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This weekend expect lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s/40s.
WJHG-TV
The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are making an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the beach. Commissioners awarded a $4 million study and design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. They said the engineering firm will be doing the environmental studies and design phase for the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase III Project.
WJHG-TV
Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
WJHG-TV
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this evening taking the swath of rain with it tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy and cool with 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The arctic cold front moves toward NWFL Thursday bringing a final round of rain to our area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. On Friday temps will fall into the 30s over the course of the day. By Saturday morning expect lows in the upper teens inland with low to mid 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will range from the single digits inland to teens at the coast. Christmas eve will remain frigid with highs only near 40. Lows Christmas morning will again be in the teens/20s with highs in the 40s under sunny skies. Expect a slow warm up next week.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
WJHG-TV
Two-vehicle traffic accident of Panama City Beach Parkway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A two-vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has traffic backed up. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Griffin Boulevard and Ashley Drive. Expect delays. Drivers may want to take Front Beach Road.
WJHG-TV
Behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up The Phone
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new Netflix docuseries follows the investigation behind a string of hoax calls made to fast-food places convincing managers to strip-search employees. For some long-time Bay County locals, this story may sound familiar, as the man accused was from the area. Because of that, much of the series was filmed in the Panhandle.
WJHG-TV
Seasonally chilly today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar. However, some upper-level clouds are moving in off showery activity to our west. We’ll still wind up with mainly sunny skies for the morning drive before clouds increase late in the day today.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
