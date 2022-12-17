ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers updated roster heading into Week 15 vs. Steelers

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MoKu_0jlizwEy00

With the release of defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers are currently down to 52 men on their active roster as they head into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here they are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMsXq_0jlizwEy00
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rcD9_0jlizwEy00
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vePVi_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QW6Qu_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cx5YV_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48J44k_0jlizwEy00
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpPeE_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LPoB_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401FeU_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3zcW_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QwGf_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeN3B_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEmBN_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnxfV_0jlizwEy00
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHaZb_0jlizwEy00
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hrqC_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VI33k_0jlizwEy00
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBUA5_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0HLR_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geO0n_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oArm_0jlizwEy00
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Xypd_0jlizwEy00
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOB1l_0jlizwEy00
(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgsjS_0jlizwEy00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8O8D_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVGq9_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRsPd_0jlizwEy00
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZngbG_0jlizwEy00
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFlcj_0jlizwEy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v3Wy_0jlizwEy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

As bowl season gets underway, Penn State is just two short weeks away from their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. They did have two key players opt out to prepare for the draft, including Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. As we near draft season, we have seen several mocks out there from various outlets, many that feature Nittany Lions prospects. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Let’s break this one down. It really does seem like the Steelers have struggled to find their identity...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Bosa among six 49ers selected to Pro Bowl

The NFL on Wednesday announced its 2022 Pro Bowl rosters. Six 49ers were named to the NFL’s new Pro Bowl Games. Hufanga is the only first-timer for the 49ers, though arguments could be made for LB Dre Greenlaw and CB Charvarius Ward. Williams has the most Pro Bowls to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy