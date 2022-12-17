Powerhouse Plays – December 16

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone also means the return of Powerhouse Plays.

Powerhouse Plays highlights the top plays, playmakers or highlights from Friday night.

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

USF vs. Minnesota State – DH

SMSU vs. Concordia St. Paul – DH

Western Christian vs. Westwood

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.