KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
KTEN.com
Prepare now for Texoma deep freeze
(KTEN) — Texoma is headed for a deep and potentially dangerous freeze starting Thursday. The first thing you're going to need to do is weatherproof your house. Make sure your faucets are dripping to keep water flowing, and open cabinet doors under sinks to ensure that warm air can reach the pipes.
KTEN.com
Main Street improvements ahead in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — People who call Whitesboro home will soon see improvements to sidewalks and parking along Main Street in the downtown district. The Texas Department of Transportation said construction on the road also known as State Highway 56 is set to begin on January 9. Retailers will...
KTEN.com
Denison OKs funding for new Lake Texoma water pump
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — As Denison's population grows, so will the need for water. Earlier this month, the City Council approved $39.5 million to build a new water pump station. It will be able to deliver up to 30 million gallons a day, with room to expand up to 40 million gallons.
KTEN.com
Ardmore deals with inflation and budget challenges
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The budget for the City of Ardmore for its 2022-23 fiscal year was listed to be more than $117 million. Nearly six months into the fiscal year, rising prices are forcing the city to rethink its spending plan. "It's probably happened more in the last...
KTEN.com
Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KTEN.com
Denison helps fund U.S. 75 expansion
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison will contribute $1 million to help the Texas Department of Transportation continue construction along highway 75. TxDOT approached the city, asking for financial assistance to rebuild the stretch of highway between Loy Lake Road north to FM 120. The state plans to improve the...
KTEN.com
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 21)
Last Monday at 8:10 am: Someone broke into a business in the 1800 block of N. Main over the weekend, and the complainant advised that he arrived to find doors and desk drawers open. Near $1,000 worth of power tools and other devices had been stolen. They broke the south side sliding lock on the overhead door and left through the west side overhead door because they had unlocked both doors from the inside.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
KTEN.com
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
KTEN.com
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)
Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KXII.com
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old...
KTEN.com
Tioga ISD lays off 20 staff members
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of residents attended a special meeting of the Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday evening to learn the fate of laid-off staff. Because of financial difficulties, the Board laid off approximately 20 staff members. According to published data, Tioga had been operating...
