KELOLAND SportsZone – December 16

By Grant Sweeter
 5 days ago

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many sporting events were cancelled or postponed due to the winter storm that hit much of the area, however there was still some sports played Friday.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured ten games, including a trio of double headers in college basketball.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • USF vs. Minnesota State – DH
  • SMSU vs. Concordia-St. Paul – DH
  • Black Hills State vs. New Mexico Highlands – DH
  • Western Christian vs. Westwood – Girls
  • NDSU vs. Incarnate Wood – FCS (Unable to post highlights online)
  • Timberwolves vs. Thunder – NBA (Unable to post highlights online)
  • Wild vs. Blackhawks – NHL (Unable to post highlights online)
