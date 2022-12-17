CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO