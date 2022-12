Buy Now Linganore’s Gracie Wilson goes for a layup as she is defended by Oakdale’s Jane Rape on Friday night. Linganore won 66-59. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Linganore's girls basketball team led Oakdale by a single point, and the Bears remained within striking distance until the final seconds.

So far this season, the unbeaten Lancers aren't accustomed to having opponents so close to them on the scoreboard down the stretch.