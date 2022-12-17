Read full article on original website
Zillow (ZG) Up 17% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
ZG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 17% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Zillow due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Camtek (CAMT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
CAMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.13%. A...
Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
QIPT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
Rite Aid (RAD) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down
RAD - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by the drab demand for flu immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines. Shares of RAD have plunged 47.9% in the past three...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Expeditors International (EXPD): Time to Buy?
EXPD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this logistics...
Should Investors Retain Healthpeak (PEAK) Stock for Now?
PEAK - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its diversified, high-quality and well-balanced portfolios across three core asset classes of life science, medical office and continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) real estate. The company has been focusing on enhancing its life-science real-estate properties, which are set to gain from...
3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022
CEIX - Free Report) , Ardmore Shipping Corp. (. ASC - Free Report) , and Hudson Technologies Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) – have all sailed through calm waters in 2022, up more than 100% year-to-date. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks,...
Why Conagra Brands (CAG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CAG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 5.59%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) closed at $120.53, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 11.8% in the...
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Top 5 Momentum Stocks to Gain From a Possible Santa Rally
Wall Street is heading toward completing a terrible 2022. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 8.2%, 18.6% and 31.6%, respectively. Major indexes are set to terminate a three-year winning streak and record the worst yearly performance since 2008.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services,...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days. Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus. Caterpillar...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed at $18.63, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had...
Bet on 5 Top Stocks With Rising P/E
Investors always look for stocks with low P/E ratios as the measure indicates undervaluation. This ratio is obtained by dividing a stock’s current market price by its historical or estimated earnings. It tells how much an investor needs to shell out per dollar of earnings. In fact, the golden...
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RSVR - Free Report) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for the New Year
With the turbulent 2022 coming to an end, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for the New Year. While recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
