NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the “warmth” now because the Arctic front is only about 36 hours away. I say “warmth” in quotes because it’s not all that warm but it’s warm compared to what’s coming. Highs today will trend in the middle 50s across the board as we remain parked underneath a cloud deck once again. Unlike the past few days, rain doesn’t look to be a big deal for your Wednesday but the clouds will struggle to allow for much sun.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO