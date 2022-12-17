Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
fox8live.com
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana. The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years. The proposed $2 billion...
fox8live.com
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor names city’s first female NOPD superintendent to serve as interim
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of speculation, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has named an interim NOPD Superintendent to replace Shaun Ferguson, who is retiring. Cantrell tapped Captain Michelle Woodfork Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning in a press conference. She becomes the first female police superintendent in the history of the force effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
fox8live.com
Entergy, Cleco say local power grid ready to handle weekend’s arctic blast
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As some of the coldest temperatures on record bear down on the New Orleans metro area this Christmas weekend, people are stocking up on space heaters and materials to wrap their pipes as utility companies affirm the grid’s preparedness for the expected additional load. At...
fox8live.com
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2. Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the...
fox8live.com
Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
fox8live.com
New Orleans DA misses deadline, remains adamant to try teen accused of paralyzing UNO student as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will have to go through additional measures to try a 16-year-old attempted murder suspect as an adult after missing a 30-day window to transfer the case out of the juvenile system, court records show. Cruz Matute, 16, is accused of...
fox8live.com
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
fox8live.com
Over 850 Kia, Hyundai vehicles stolen in New Orleans in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the Garden District of New Orleans, water spewed from a fire hydrant near the corner of Magazine and Second Streets. It’s the aftermath of Friday night (Dec. 16), when a stolen 2017 Hyundai Tucson ran a stop sign and was t-boned by a car at the busy intersection.
fox8live.com
Arctic front plunges temperatures this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday will be dreary and cold as a weather system passes south, along with a slight cold front. Showers are possible across the region through the morning and early afternoon with winds shifting from east to northeast. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Midweek things will...
fox8live.com
Arctic cold just days away
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the “warmth” now because the Arctic front is only about 36 hours away. I say “warmth” in quotes because it’s not all that warm but it’s warm compared to what’s coming. Highs today will trend in the middle 50s across the board as we remain parked underneath a cloud deck once again. Unlike the past few days, rain doesn’t look to be a big deal for your Wednesday but the clouds will struggle to allow for much sun.
fox8live.com
Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas has been located and taken into custody after authorities say he returned to his home area. Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) after the Ponchatoula Police Department posted his photo on Facebook several hours earlier.
fox8live.com
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
fox8live.com
Ronald Gasser pleads guilty to manslaughter death of former John Curtis star Joe McKnight
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Ronald Gasser has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 20) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter death of Joe McKnight, a former prep star at John Curtis and NFL player, according to his attorney Dane Ciolino. The 61-year-old Gasser was set to...
fox8live.com
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and relatives of a Gentilly woman are grieving after she was burned to death at the gated front door of her home on a cold night without electricity. Neighbors and family members say they tried to save 73-year-old Ferilee Simpson but were blocked by a...
fox8live.com
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive,...
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
fox8live.com
Suspect accused of vandalizing bus, crashing another bus into light pole, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of vandalizing a school bus and crashing another bus into a light pole on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. According to LPSO, Abram R. Jones, 26, faces charges of unauthorized entry into a...
Comments / 0