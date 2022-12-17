ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2. Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Over 850 Kia, Hyundai vehicles stolen in New Orleans in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the Garden District of New Orleans, water spewed from a fire hydrant near the corner of Magazine and Second Streets. It’s the aftermath of Friday night (Dec. 16), when a stolen 2017 Hyundai Tucson ran a stop sign and was t-boned by a car at the busy intersection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arctic front plunges temperatures this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday will be dreary and cold as a weather system passes south, along with a slight cold front. Showers are possible across the region through the morning and early afternoon with winds shifting from east to northeast. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Midweek things will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arctic cold just days away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the “warmth” now because the Arctic front is only about 36 hours away. I say “warmth” in quotes because it’s not all that warm but it’s warm compared to what’s coming. Highs today will trend in the middle 50s across the board as we remain parked underneath a cloud deck once again. Unlike the past few days, rain doesn’t look to be a big deal for your Wednesday but the clouds will struggle to allow for much sun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas has been located and taken into custody after authorities say he returned to his home area. Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) after the Ponchatoula Police Department posted his photo on Facebook several hours earlier.
HOUSTON, TX
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
HAMMOND, LA
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

