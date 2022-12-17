Read full article on original website
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
One hurt in North Main Street collision
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Glenda Russell of Hopkinsville was heading north bound on North Main when her vehicle reported begun to have problems. It was unable to keep up to speed and started slowing down in the roadway, when it was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell of Hopkinsville.
Madisonville woman injured in two-vehicle crash
A Madisonville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Broadway and South Madison Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, 29-year-old Callie Chappell of Madisonville was heading south on South Madison towards West Broadway when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to turn left. Her vehicle was hit by another driven by 25-year-old Chauncey Gilmore of Madisonville in the intersection.
Oak Grove man injured in morning accident
A two vehicle accident Tuesday morning at Bradshaw and Casky Church Road injured one of the drivers. It happened about 7:15 p.m. and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says John Hausely of Oak Grove was westbound on Casky Church Road and failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle on Bradshaw operated by Jacob Weatherford.
Norman Keith Snyder
(Age 49, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 23rd at 12noon at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
Signage unveiled for section of WK Parkway designated a future I-569 corridor
Thirty-eight miles of the Western Kentucky Parkway from I-69 in Madisonville to I-165 in Beaver Dam will eventually receive interstate status and signage was unveiled Wednesday designating the stretch a ‘Future I-569 Corridor.’. At the request of Governor Andy Beshear’s Beshear administration, the Federal Highway Administration earlier this month...
One seriously injured in Lafayette Road roll-over crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Lafayette Road. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Lafayette Road, with Hopkinsville Fire Department and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers saying it was a single-vehicle roll-over crash that ejected the female victim.
Woman injured in vehicle versus pole accident
A vehicle versus utility pole accident Monday morning on South Virginia Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Sara Brunson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the intersection with East 21st Street when she went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
Updated: One killed in I-24 three-vehicle collision
A Tennessee man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and determined 27-year old Ronald Taylor and 27-year old Sara Baker, both of Tennessee, were merging onto the eastbound lanes from Exit 8 when Taylor went into the median and then re-entered the lanes and striking Baker’s vehicle at an angle.
Carolyn Adams
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 12noon at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn C. “Mrs. Pickle” Haddock
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 2pm at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am until the service hour at First Christian Church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher James Gerard Pavelchik
(Age 62, of Allensville) Burial with full military honors will be at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HWEA, CCWD providing tips to protect home in bitter cold
HWEA and the Christian County Water District are offering some tips to prepare your home for the bitterly cold temperatures on the way. Officials say inspect your water meter box to ensure that the box is intact and the lid fits on securely. If the box or lid is damaged and/or missing, you should contact your provider as soon as possible so repairs can be made.
Rebecca Pepper chosen for open school board seat
After about 90 minutes of discussion in closed session, the Christian County School Board Wednesday evening unanimously chose Rebecca Pepper to fill the vacant District 4 seat. Pepper is a branch manager for U.S. Bank, where she has worked since 2010, and she serves on the Christian County Chamber of...
Nine CCPS students named to All-State bands
Nine Christian County Public School System students will be representing the county, as they’ve been named to three All-State Bands. According to a news release, those students are Joseph Anderson, Jacoby Brison, Dominique Davie, Zack Mitchell, Josh Owens, and Richard Ramirez of Christian County High School. From Hopkinsville High School, students Imani Dunn, Theodore Marvel, and Wyatt Williams were chosen—with all selections based on outstanding musical performance.
Pembroke mayor says last eight years have been rewarding
Pembroke Mayor Judy Peterson is wrapping up her second and final term after choosing not to seek re-election this year. She says over the last eight years, she’s learned a lot about her community and the people who live there. The biggest challenge was undoubtedly the December 11, 2021...
Nine candidates seeking District 4 school board seat, special called meeting set for Wednesday
There will be a special called meeting of the Christian County School Board on Wednesday, as there are nine candidates to be considered to fill the vacant District 4 board member seat. According to a news release, those nine candidates are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda...
A Tribute to the King at the Alhambra
Attention all Elvis fans! The Pennyroyal Arts Council presents Travis LeDoyt:Tribute to The King as part of the LIVE at the Historic Alhambra Theatre series to the stage February 4th at 7:00pm. Travis LeDoyt is known as “The World’s Best” at portraying young Elvis Presley in his prime in the...
