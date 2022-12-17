Read full article on original website
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base
Netflix said Wednesday it plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million, and create thousands of jobs. The subscription video streaming company will pay $55 million for a 292-acre site on the former Fort Monmouth...
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on...
Editorial: Act honestly. Enact voter ID laws that don't hurt access to the polls
CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022; editorial #8814. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It is time for North Carolina’s legislative leaders to stop lying about North Carolina’s Supreme Court just because the high court expect legislators to obey the law and behave in ways that comport with their constitutional duties.
Governor Roy Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness Tuesday
Tuesday, The State of North Carolina said Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others. The state said two commutations resulted from recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.
Winter solstice 2022: What is it and what does it mean for North Carolina?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marks the winter solstice, which is the shortest day or longest night of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 winter solstice. What happens during the winter solstice?. Dec. 21 is the shortest day...
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
Gov. Cooper activates Emergency Response Plan with single-digit temperatures on the way
RALEIGH, N.C. — With arctic air that's forecasted to grip most of the country as Christmas nears, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to activate the state’s emergency operations plan. In the Triangle, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Friday will feature the coldest...
Massive winter storm causes 50 cancelations at RDU, brings arctic cold to NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of Americans are fretting tonight over last-minute travel plan changes because of the massive winter storm pummeling much of the US this week. At RDU International, some people are moving up their flights to get to their destinations. More than 7 million people will be...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Charlotte man arrested in national 'swatting' case
NORTH PORT, FLA. — Police in Florida say a Charlotte man is one of two people charged in a national "swatting" spree. Officers with the North Port Police Department in Florida said two men gained access to at least 12 Ring doorbell cameras across the country, placed fake emergency phone calls to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media.
Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX
CHEYENNE, WYO. — Software engineer Jae Yang got a lot of questions from friends when he moved from Silicon Valley with plans to launch his cryptocurrency exchange not in the up-and-coming urban crypto hubs of Miami or Austin, Texas, but the windswept plains of southeastern Wyoming. While the collapse...
'We always start at home': Duke signs 5 North Carolina players on early Signing Day
Duke football coach Mike Elko signed 26 players on Wednesday as the early signing period began for college football, and all 26 players committed to Duke before Elko even coached a game for the Blue Devils. "We went into this thing trying to sign a football team. You don't really...
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
8th-grade student, 4 educators hailed as heroes for their role in protecting lives when Fuquay-Varina Middle School student fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Staff members and an 8th-grade student in Fuquay-Varina were hailed as heroes Tuesday by town leaders and the community for their efforts to save lives when a student fired a gunshot inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School earlier this month. Thankfully there were no injuries, just a damaged...
Doeren points to OL as a highlight of signing day as Wolfpack inks 7 in-state players
Durham, N.C. — N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren said he and his staff are excited about the new recruiting class the Wolfpack signed on Wednesday. Doeren's team received signed letters of intent from 17 scholarship players on Wednesday, including seven from the state of North Carolina. "It's a...
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Roanoke Rapids police identify man's remains found inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Authorities confirmed the identity of a 28-year-old man found earlier this month in a car at the bottom of the Roanoke River. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed WRAL News' report that Keyon West's remains were found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon.
Tyler Thompson, 4-star defensive lineman at Panther Creek, signs with UNC
Tyler Thompson, a four-star defensive lineman at Panther Creek High School, signed with the Tar Heels on Wednesday. According to 247Sports.com, he is the No. 11 player in North Carolina from the Class of 2023. "Outstanding pass rusher ... Very, very impressive pass rush video. He's all over the place,"...
