Rio Rancho, NM

New Mexico Runners kick of 5th season this weekend

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners indoor soccer team are gearing up for its 4th season in the Major Arena Soccer League. The excitement around the team is growing as they have some momentum coming off last season.

“In our 3rd season we won 3 out of our last 5 games and our head coach Steve Famiglietta, he is on board for season 4, and really he found the chemistry,” said owner Andres Trujillo. “He found what was working, and what’s really great about this 4th season is that a majority of those guys that were on the squad, they are back.”

The season kicks off on Sunday on the road against Dodge City, and the team has big plans for the home opening on January 7.

“It’s actually dubbed Rio Rancho Community Night, so if you live in Rio Rancho you will get in free, all you have to do is show your ID and you get a ticket, and we are going to have a lot of different things,” Trujillo said. “We are going to have a networking event with the Rio Rancho Chamber, we are going to have a mini-game between Cleveland high School Boys Varsity and the Rio Rancho Boys Varsity, and we are going to call it the Rio Rancho Community Cup. We just want the fans to come out and have a great time and just support New Mexico’s 100% family-operated and owned sports team.”

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

