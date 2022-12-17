Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Big Rivers-boys hockey battle between WIAA #2 Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North. Plus, a doubleheader of prep girls hockey featuring #1 Hayward against CFM, and the St. Croix Fusion against the ECA Stars. Also, in prep boys basketball, Rice Lake takes...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
City of La Crosse to issue snow emergency alert
A winter storm warning for much of News 8 Now's viewing area this week is expected to yield between 4 and 8 inches of snow. La Crosse will issue the emergency alert at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This means that alternate side parking rules will be enforced beginning at midnight.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Winter weather system hitting the Midwest, La Crosse experts advise changing holiday travel plans
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Santa is not the only one traveling far from home for Christmas. According to AAA, 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel for the holidays. But incoming weather might put a pause on your travel plans. “Right here in Wisconsin, 2.2 million are going to be, and of that, 2 million are going to be getting in the...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins
Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
Local chef wins third Emmy award for PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’ recently received its latest award for an episode with Siren Shrub Co. and Whitefeather Organics. The series focuses on great local food in Wisconsin and turns Wisconsin farmers and small business owners into “celebrities”. The show’s host and co-owner of Viroqua’s Driftless Cafe, Luke Zahm has been on the show for...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long. With the winter season in full swing,...
La Crosse Mayor issues emergency declaration opening city-owned buildings as overnight shelters
This declaration will go into effect at 5 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. Monday. The two sites identified in the declaration are at Southside Community Center and at the Northside Policing Center.
Reduced plowing frequency expected on La Crosse County roads during incoming storm
La Crosse County announced that staff shortages and the storm's holiday timing will reduce how often county roads are cleared.
WEAU-TV 13
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release. Lars Helgeson admitted to killing his father Brian Helgeson at the family farm in Hixton back in 2013. In 2017 Lars was...
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse Mayor issues temporary emergency declaration, city buildings will open for homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds is issuing an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight winter shelters. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, an emergency declaration is necessary in order to allow non-conforming usage of these sites. “With...
La Crosse man indicted on meth distribution charges
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Wittenberg, who is charged with possession of 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Police arrested Wittenberg on November 7 and he is currently being held in La Crosse County jail.
WEAU-TV 13
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive to be held in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A blood drive in Altoona is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross Northwest Chapter Board of Directors Holiday Blood Drive is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Northwest Chapter Headquarters located at 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.
