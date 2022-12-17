ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Big Rivers-boys hockey battle between WIAA #2 Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North. Plus, a doubleheader of prep girls hockey featuring #1 Hayward against CFM, and the St. Croix Fusion against the ECA Stars. Also, in prep boys basketball, Rice Lake takes...
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins

Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Local chef wins third Emmy award for PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’ recently received its latest award for an episode with Siren Shrub Co. and Whitefeather Organics. The series focuses on great local food in Wisconsin and turns Wisconsin farmers and small business owners into “celebrities”. The show’s host and co-owner of Viroqua’s Driftless Cafe, Luke Zahm has been on the show for...
WEAU-TV 13

Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release. Lars Helgeson admitted to killing his father Brian Helgeson at the family farm in Hixton back in 2013. In 2017 Lars was...
WEAU-TV 13

Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13

American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A blood drive in Altoona is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross Northwest Chapter Board of Directors Holiday Blood Drive is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Northwest Chapter Headquarters located at 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.
