Central New York has seen some winter weather the past few weeks. Will that pattern continue and should New Yorkers be dreaming of seeing a White Christmas this year?. Yonggang Wang, a climatologist at SUNY Oswego, defines a "white Christmas" as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. He said, luckily for Bing Crosby, much of New York state is likely to see snow on Christmas this year.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO