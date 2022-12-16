Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
Kinney Drugs launches new over-the-counter hearing aid program
According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, more than half of U.S. adults say they have trouble hearing. Now that the Food and Drug Administration allows hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, Kinney Drugs, a drug store company covering New York and Vermont, is launching a new hearing health program. Kinney...
wrvo.org
Bill would raise New York state lawmakers’ pay to $142,000 a year
The New York State Legislature has introduced a bill to raise the salaries of senators and Assembly members in the new year to $142,000, which would make them the highest-paid state lawmakers in the nation. Legislators’ base salary is currently $110,000, though committee chairs and those in leadership posts make...
wrvo.org
Will New York see a white Christmas? It's depends on where you live
Central New York has seen some winter weather the past few weeks. Will that pattern continue and should New Yorkers be dreaming of seeing a White Christmas this year?. Yonggang Wang, a climatologist at SUNY Oswego, defines a "white Christmas" as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. He said, luckily for Bing Crosby, much of New York state is likely to see snow on Christmas this year.
wrvo.org
New York's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 will be challenging, say the plan's authors
Earlier this week, a state panel approved an ambitious plan to combat climate change that aims to obtain carbon neutrality by 2050. Most of the 21 members of the Climate Action Council voted to approve a plan that includes a cap-and-trade program for energy producers, the eventual electrification of home heating systems and cars, and building out the power grid to include more renewable sources like wind and solar.
Comments / 0