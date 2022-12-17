Read full article on original website
Vehicle accident closes I-210W at Prien Lake Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle accident on the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge has closed westbound travel, according to DOTD. Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route until the accident can be cleared by authorities.
KPLC TV
City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
KPLC TV
Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree. Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up. The following areas will be under...
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
KPLC TV
Cold weather resources, warming centers in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards SWLA. We have a list of resources and warming centers for people who need shelter over the next few days. Keep up with the latest forecast HERE. Protecting your pets during cold weather.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage. No one was injured in the shooting...
Lake Charles American Press
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night
The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
KPLC TV
Westlake officials sworn into office
Westlake officials sworn into office
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Thursday temperatures could dip into the teens
KPLC TV
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles City Council votes on pay matrix for firefighters
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a protest, private meetings and city council confrontations, Lake Charles city officials are working to address concerns from city firefighters. At Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the council voted on a pay matrix or a pay plan outlining levels of pay by years of service and...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022. Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
KPLC TV
Homeless SWLA residents prepare for arctic blast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For most of us, the incoming cold weather is an inconvenience, but for some folks it’s a life or death situation. Homelessness is a way of life for some, like brother Napoleon Caesar, who was pushing his cart to the grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
KPLC TV
The Grinch flies through Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high. “Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.
KPLC TV
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
KPLC TV
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
